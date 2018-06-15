Global L-Carnitine Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecasts

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a, L-Carnitine Market Research Report, By Type, Application and Geography, Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024.

The global L-Carnitine market was valued at ~ USD 670.7 million in 2016. The market is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate of in between 4.2% to 5.2 % from 2018 to 2023. The global market is dominated by the North American region followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia pacific market is expected to expand at highest growth rate than among other regions.

L-Carnitine compound is amino acid produces energy, helps in fat burning and enhances functionality of the mitochondrion. It is produced by the mammal’s body by utilizing amino acids such as, lysine and methionine, and can also be gained from red meat. The factors driving the global L-carnitine market such as, increasing use of l-carnitine in the production of function food and beverages, increasing obese population, raising awareness about the animal health etc.However the major challenge facing by L-carnitine manufactures is growing trend of vegan and vegetarian eating habit.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

L-Carnitine Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Type:

• L-carnitine tartrate

• Base L-carnitine

• L-carnitine fumarate

• Acetyl L-carnitine and others

L-Carnitine Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Applications:

• Pharmaceuticals,

• Dietary Supplements,

• Functional Food & Beverages and

• Animal Feed

