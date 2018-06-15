Gourmet Seaweed Seasoning Market Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2025

Seasoning is an undifferentiated part of the gourmet cuisine which enriches the food with flavor and fragrance. This market of seasoning is proving the growth even in this time of recession because what everyone needs is good food after a long day. Gourmet cuisine is also a symbol of status and seasoning makes your food to look good. While seaweed (Algae) seasoning is more beneficial in point of nutritional value. Seaweed seasoning has the antioxidant property which is being used to preserve the food by preventing chemical and microbial reactions also. China is the major producer of seaweed which is followed by Korea and Japan. Whether these countries are also major consumer also. European and North American countries have also started producing the seaweed.

Gourmet Seaweed Seasoning Segmentation:

Global gourmet seaweed seasoning is segmented on the basis of region, product type, and type of seaweed and distributive channels.

Global gourmet seaweed seasoning market is segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, MEA.

Based on the product type; gourmet seaweed seasoning includes salt, pepper, herb, spices and others. Seaweed salt is preferred over normal salt because it has balanced iodine content and pepper industry is also growing very fast.

Global gourmet seaweed seasoning is again segmented on the type of pigmentation used which are mainly 3 types: Brown (Phaeophyceae), Red (Rhodophyceae), Green (Chlorophyceae).

It is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels also like the supermarket, hypermarket, online retailers and small retailers and others.

Gourmet Seaweed Seasoning Market Drivers:

The major factors that promotes the growth of the global seaweed seasonings market is rising demand for western cuisines such Italian and French coupled with fluctuating consumer food habits in Asian countries. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the medicinal properties of various spices such cloves, cinnamon and turmeric which results in expansion of the seaweed seasonings market in the world. Seaweed seasoning such as spices, grown in Asian countries such as India are used to treat various diseases such as fungal infections, fever and cough, it works at faster rate in comparison to other antibiotics. Various restraining factors in the seaweed seasoning market are the uncertain climatic

conditions in various spice producing countries coupled with unorganized logistics. Another factor that is detaining the growth of seaweed seasoning market is stringent government policies that restricts the imported spices. However, there is a rising demand for organic seaweed seasonings and spices which hold the huge growth opportunity in the coming next four to five years.

Gourmet Seaweed Seasoning Market: Regional Outlook

Seaweed is majorly produced and consumed by Asia Pacific countries in which Japan, China and Republic of Korea is a leading consumer of gourmet seaweed seasoning. Sale of gourmet seaweed seasoning in the Europe and North America is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Gourmet Seaweed Seasoning Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the gourmet seaweed seasoning market include: Celtin Sea Salt, Mara seaweed, FlaVit Foods, Nori Komi Furikake, Mishima Foods U.S.A., Inc., Bragg Live Foods, Inc., Atlantic Seaweeds Ltd, Isokoma Nori Co., Ltd.