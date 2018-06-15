Jerome N. Okoye Advocates Invigorating Faith to Fulfill Our Human Potential

Having overcome numerous adversities as a boy growing up in Nigeria, Jerome N. Okoye is creating a platform to share this powerful message.

San Antonio, TX, USA, June 14, 2018 — “You have been created for much more.”

Although Nigeria is Africa’s biggest economy, about 67% of the population still lives below the poverty line, a reality with which Jerome is intimately familiar.

From growing up as a child in Ajengule—one of Nigeria’s most notorious slums—to never being sure if there would be enough to eat, Jerome went on to get a degree in electrical engineering and a post-graduate degree in electric power systems engineering. He now has a successful career working for General Electric as a salesman, as well as a budding private consulting business.

“Electricity has always been fascinating to me, how something so simple can illuminate so much. The same is true with knowledge. If you can make things a bit clearer, if you can expose people to true knowledge, they can find out the rest for themselves. I’ve always looked to illuminate this path.”

This is Jerome’s goal with his new book, “Calling on the Deep: The Believer’s Quest for Revival,” where he aims to challenge the status quo, and encourage people to re-evaluate their relationship with their faith.

Although he himself once knew the very depths of lack and uncertainty, Jerome emphasizes that material wealth is not the ultimate goal: “We are more than just wealth itself. Wealth for the sake of being wealthy is meaningless. What is important to me is speaking to people about the truth of human potential. I know without a shadow of a doubt, that we have unlimited potential, and can do whatever we set our hearts to.”

Publisher Lisa M. Umina adds, “This author has a powerful perspective to share. His message is relevant not only for the Nigerian audience but for the world.”

