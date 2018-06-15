Protect Vehicle Exteriors from Debris on the Road with SmartFilm’s Clear Bra Paint Protection

On the road, a car is prone to damage from rocks, gravel, and other debris that can scratch the paint. Protect vehicle exteriors from paint chipping with SmartFilm’s Clear Bra Paint Protection.

[MESA, 6/15/2018] – Maintenance and careful driving allow drivers to enjoy a smooth-running car longer. However, there are certain factors that a driver cannot control such as the debris and rocks on the road that could risk damaging their car’s exterior.

If left unprotected, the debris can gradually chip away at the car’s exterior, giving it a used, worn-out look on the paint. A car is a huge investment, and drivers would want to avoid this for as long as possible. SmartFilm, an automotive service shop in Arizona, can address this with their clear bra installation service.

A Car’s Invisible Armor

SmartFilm is an authorized provider of clear bra, one of the most comprehensive forms of defense between the car’s paint and external factors that can damage it. Its clear bras have high resistance against acidic contaminants, corrosion, and a strong line of defense from rocks, gravel, bugs, bird droppings, and other factors.

While it does not make a car totally impervious to damage, it can keep a car’s exterior protected and looking its best for as long as possible. Along with SmartFilm’s other products, a car owner can have their car protected by top-quality products.

Installation and Customer Service

Clear bras are installed by SmartFilm’s team of certified installation experts who have the experience to provide the best protection for their client’s vehicle. New vehicles will be protected on the road for much longer while older cars get protection and shine that are similar to new models.

About SmartFilm

SmartFilm is an automotive service shop in Arizona specializing in window tinting, clear bra protection, and windshield and headlight repair. The shop has 26 years of experience and has provided quality service to over 40,000 vehicles in Mesa, the East Valley region of Arizona, and other surrounding areas.

SmartFilm’s services can transform one’s driving experience and provide added comfort, style, and safety.

Visit https://www.smartfilmaz.com today for a free estimate.