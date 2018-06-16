Capital Training is a group of Coaching and Training Professionals based in Northern California that offers executive coaching, helpful training workshops, and even free consultations. This team of Instructional Designers, Soft-Skills Trainers, ICF Coaches and Technical Writers are alongside their clients every step of the way to ensure they get the leadership skills and support they need. The consolidated experience and knowledge of Capital Training promise to give you the confidence and skills you need to succeed in business.

“We specialize in facilitating board, executive retreats, company meetings and team building workshops and events…Clients return to work with clear direction, better leadership skills, improved communication and a set of action plans toward improved performance.”

With customizable workshops, retreats and meeting facilitation, instructional design, and so much more, Capital Training can help you reach your professional goals. On June 27th Capital Training is holding the first workshop in a series targeting small groups, associations, non-profits, companies with 20-500 employees, medical offices, and government agencies. Hosted by a co-founder of Capital Training Becky Lunders, this two-hour workshop held in Rancho Cordova, CA, will help you gain the confidence and skills to excel in public speaking.

“There is great value in the ability to speak in front of a crowd. Whether you are making a presentation at a staff meeting or sharing your expertise from the stage, your ability to present is vital in business and life. This workshop is for anyone who wants to do it all better.”

Getting you the training and coaching you deserve shouldn’t be hard. Capital Training has a streamlined process and plenty of options that will help you succeed and put your mind at ease. If you are interested in the upcoming workshop, you can purchase tickets at https://url.lv/onstage or if you just want a little bit more information on what Capital Training does, please visit their website www.capitaltraining.us for a free consultation and see where you can go with a little bit of coaching.