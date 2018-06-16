Carpet Cleaning Tips From The Pros (READ: Leave The Dirty Job To Us)

Sittingbourne, Kent – The addition of a carpet or a rug inside your home or within your office can add a touch of style and class. However, as most of us know, carpets are often taken for granted, even if they often see a lot of foot traffic over the months. Long before you look down, your carpets have probably begun to lose their attractive colours and are now looking worse for wear. This is especially common for rugs and carpets that have never gone through Commercial Cleaning Kent professionals offer.

While at first, the dusty and grimy carpet might not bother you because you’ve never gotten sick, just remember that one patch holds an ecosystem thriving with bacteria and germs. This can quickly spread around your home or office when stepped on. That creates an unsanitary living or working environment.

Carpet Cleaning Kent based professionals from SeeClear Facilities have the following tips when it comes to cleaning carpets:

“When there is a stain, anything from juice, vinegar, or sauce it is important to let the stain sit for a few minutes before cleaning it up. While the pros like ourselves have the tools and equipment to clean any stain away, people at home do not. Instead of scrubbing the fresh stain, allow it to sit and simply blot the spot until it is gone. This way, you don’t end up damaging the fibres of the carpet too much.” Explains one of the expert carpet cleaners at SeeClear.

“Another pro tip is to vacuum the carpets regularly. While this may not address all the spills, this will ensure that most of the surface dirt and dust is cleared off from your rug. Vacuuming should be done at least once a day if you have pets and children at home. It is for everyone’s health and safety that your carpets are routinely cleaned.” The experts add.

“Invest in regular deep cleaning. As mentioned before, vacuuming can only do so much when it comes to carpet cleaning. Get the carpet cleaning Kent based pros to deep clean your rugs and carpets regularly to ensure that it does not collect months or years of bacteria, germs, and other health hazards.” The professional carpet cleaners of SeeClear Facilities warn their clients.

“Of course there is no denying the value of hiring professional commercial cleaning Kent located service providers to clean your carpets. We have all the best equipment and training to ensure that every inch of your home or office carpet is sanitized and free of any bacteria. Don’t worry, investing in your health in well-being won’t be too expensive when you work with trusted professionals who offer fair and affordable cleaning fees.” The experts advise as they conclude their tips for carpet cleaning.

