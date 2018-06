Godrej Properties Launches Godrej Meridien on Dwarka Expressway

Godrej Properties brings to you an ultra-luxurious and flagship residential project, Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway in Sector 106 Gurgaon. The nearby area and location of the project are full of completed and ongoing commercial and residential projects. Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway is going to be the leading residential project from Godrej Properties in North India with plenty of ultra-modern and world-class amenities to those who are looking for the great lifestyle. It is going to be first of its kind, platinum class residential venture. In addition, the whole project will be developed by world-class professionals.

Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway will feature 2 iconic and 5 premium towers. This ultra-modern project will be spreading over the 14.5 acres of landscapes. It will offer a huge range of ultra-modern 700+ apartments and penthouses with 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK configurations. The size of these apartments will be ranging from 1400 sq. ft. to 2750 sq. ft.

2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK configurations of Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway –

In addition, this residential project Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway will have a huge range of world-class and ultra-modern amenities to make your life comfortable and extraordinary. In addition, Godrej Meridien will be offering a clubhouse spread over 3 acres of landscape to the residents. Along with it, this project will be developed with “Precast Construction Technology”, a w0orld-class construction method. The entrance will have Forest Grove Road in this project to give you the feel of entering a resort. Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway will also have a flowering valley to cherish.