Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony uses Internet Protocol (IP) for communication over the internet. Higher level features such as advanced call routing, voice mail, contact centers, can be utilized with IP telephony as It utilizes the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) standards to create a telephony system. Communication over the internet with hardware and application support makes Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony use very easy and portable than traditional phone system. Ease of use, cost effectiveness, improved productivity shifting the business communication system towards Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) uses a peer-to-peer, multimedia signaling protocol called Session Initiation Protocol (SIP). It is ASCII-based, resembling HTTP, and reuses existing IP protocols (DNS, SDP). SIP is now considered as de facto standard protocol for future voice networks.

Some of the benefits of Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony are:

• Easy installation , maintenance and use.

• Convergence of various systems into one

• User can combine voice, data, video, and multimedia technologies into one unified system.

• Cost savings and increased productivity

Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market : Service Type

• Softphones

• Hardware Based

• Services

Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market : Industries Covered

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Organizations

• Government

Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market : Regional Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Africa

• Latin America

Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market : Companies Covered

• Gigaset Communications

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• LG Electronics.

• Polycom, Inc.

• Ascom Holding AG

• Yealink Inc.

• Avaya Inc.

• Mitel Networks Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks, Inc.

