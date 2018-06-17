Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai – A Flagship Project

If you want your dream house, then You have the only one and only one solution which is – Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai. Godrej Alive is a flagship project at Mulund Thane circle in Mumbai. It is one of the prime destinations in the city and offers a huge range of amenities and the area enjoys great connectivity to all the major landscapes. Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai is going to offer a huge range of amenities and the area enjoys ample connectivity. If you are looking for the world-class destination, Godrej Alive is surely one of the best projects that are worth checking out.

Size of the 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK Apartments of Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai –

When it comes to key details of Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai, you can easily choose from 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from 795 sq. ft to 1196 sq. ft. Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai is known to have spacious apartments for modern and new family and it is all set to have huge range of amenities in the vicinity. You can easily enjoy the world-class lifestyle. The prices of the units are ranging from 1.9 Cr. to 3.9 Cr.

When it comes to the amenities offered, Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai would be fulfilling all the needs of buyers. It includes snooker pool, billiards, swimming pool and other amenities to stay fit and to enjoy indoor games and enjoy their pastime. To fulfill the needs of kids, the project Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai will also have a kids’ corner. Here, one can also enjoy table tennis. It will have treated water supply and power backup. It has restaurants and high speed lifts. It will have CCTV surveillance and 24×7 security for the residents. You can easily relax and rejuvenate at the clubhouse and it has sauna and Jacuzzi for leisure and to spend the wonderful time in the library. It will also have a café and a party hall.

Key Advantages of Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai –

When it comes to location advantages of Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai, It is a very convenient and promising address. It is strategically located only 0.9km off from Eastern Express Highway and only 0.8km from LBS Road. It will also have a lot of boutique stores in the location and it has a lot of supermarkets and shopping malls.