Sri Krishna Jewellers Launches “Affordable Red Carpet Collection” and “High end Mozambique Ruby collection”

Hyderabad, 17 June, 2018…Sri Krishna Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Banjarahills with its unique feature of in-house designing and Manufacturing units launched its two never before jewellery collections on 14th June 2018.

Mr.Shiv Charan Chidiyawala, Chairman Sri Krishna Jewellers Inaugurated the One Day Exhibition by doing traditional light of lamping, while talking to media Mr.Praveen Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said we designed the Red Carpet jewellery in affordable prices.

Swati Kilaru, Executive Director Palm Exotica Resort and Spa(Wild Waters Theme Park)

and Sirisha Mulpuru, Socialite, Eminent and popular personalities from the business, fashion and design industries are graced this exclusive event.

A- Affordable Red Carpet Collection

B- High end Mozambique (African) Ruby Collection.

Product A, Affordable Red Carpet Collection…!, these designs are inspired by the rare jewellery which is usually worn by Film actresses, Models & various celebrities at significant National and International events like award functions and gala dinners and made available to all jewellery lovers at very affordable, unbelievable prices.

These exceptionally colorful and beautiful jewellery pieces are hand created by using “Recrystallization” the new technology in jewellery manufacturing which brings exactly the same rich look and feel of the very expensive precious stones to the colour stones.

This collection is totally multi coloured. We have pinks, yellows, blues, purple, greens, and reds in all. A variety of products like Pendent sets, Ear rings, Bangles, Bracelets, and Neckpieces etc., are available in this rare combination of all kinds of jewellery.

Product B,High end Mozambique (African) Ruby Collection.. ,Inspired by the desire of making our clients to be the first in world to own something unique and first in the market, we made the choice of this exclusive collection which could revolutionize the way jewellery is looked upon in International and Domestic markets.

The very precious rubies are sourced and hand-picked by the skilled gemologists from Mozambique in Africa which is famous for the premium quality in rubies including star rubies to create this unique jewellery using the never before manufacturing process in the entire jewellery industry.

Each and every stone is cut and polished to set to the specific design of each piece of jewellery, while the frame for the jewellery is manufactured first, unlike the existing process in the entire Industry. This sets the bench mark and exhibits the unmatched skill and craftsmanship of Sri Krishna Jewellers.

Sri Krishna Jewellers

Sri Krishna Jewellers, Banjarahills is a land mark of premium quality jewellery from the industry legend. The firm with its presence in India, USA and Hong Kong,is known for its commitment towards quality and service since 40 years.

Ø State Government – Nandi Award – for quality in exports

Ø Times Retail Icon Award – for Quality, Design and Craftsmanship.