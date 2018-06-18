Pre-Registration Now Open For USATT 2019

After a record-setting turnout at this year’s USA Trade Tasting (USATT) event, the excitement is already starting to build for next year’s USATT event, which will take place on May 13-14, 2019 in New York City. Pre-registration for USATT 2019 is now open, but places are filling up fast.

In 2019, expect even more exhibitors, more participants and even more innovation from Beverage Trade Network, the organizers of USATT 2019. The hallmark of each USA Trade Tasting show is the breadth and scope of the exhibitors. It is truly a global show, with exhibitors from North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, all showcasing their newest product offerings in a variety of different categories.

Who should attend USATT 2019?

The real excitement of the USATT happens on the trade show floor of the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, and you won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to get in front of new customers and new partners. Next year, the Grand Tasting Hall component of the USATT event will be even bigger, giving wineries, distilleries, and suppliers an expanded platform to showcase new wines and spirits.

For two days, participants will have a chance to spend time on the trade show floor with top industry players, meeting face-to-face with both buyers and sellers in New York City. USATT exhibitors include wineries, distilleries, importers looking to diversify their portfolio, retailers, and brokers who are looking to meet new growers and producers. There are plenty of opportunities to get in front of all of them at USATT 2019 and increase your footprint within the all-important U.S. wine & spirits marketplace.

What to expect at next year’s USATT event ?

For exhibitors, one key reason to register for the USATT 2019 event is to get access to top industry participants looking to expand or diversify within the U.S. market. Participants that you will be meeting on the tasting floor are looking for what’s next in the U.S. wine & spirits market. That is one big reason for the phenomenal success of the USATT show over the past two years – it has established itself as the place where new trends start, and where buyers can get ahead of the competition.

The setting of the event, in the very center of New York City, is the perfect place to connect with potential partners, suppliers and brokers. There are plenty of opportunities to network with other top professionals throughout the two-day event. In coordination with USATT, a separate two-day ABID business conference will take place, where participants can learn more about best-in-class practices and key industry benchmarks.

Pre-register now for USATT 2019

So take advantage of this early opportunity to register for USATT 2019 as a visitor! By participating at this high-profile event in New York City in May 2019, you will walk away with the connections and relationships needed to become profitable in the competitive U.S. wine and spirits marketplace for years to come. Register your interest here. **https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-usa-trade-tasting-visitor-registration-portal-registration-46752442815?aff=press%5d**