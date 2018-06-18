Soy-based Surfactants Market Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

Soy-based surfactants are of importance due of their natural origin, abundant supply, and multiple functionalities. These surfactants are available in the form of soy lecithin, soy protein, and soy saponin. They are often used in combination with synthetic surfactants to reduce the amount of synthetic surfactants. Currently various technologies are available for modifying soybean-based surfactants to achieve improved functionalities. Increase in environmental awareness and rise in usage of renewable resources provide opportunities for the use of soybeans in surfactants through advanced technologies. Key applications of soy-based surfactants include household cleaning detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and textiles. Lecithin is a highly used soy-based surfactant. Increase in environmental awareness and the use of renewable resources provide opportunities for the use of soybeans in surfactant technologies. Volatility in demand and supply of crude oil, environmental impact of chemicals, and increase in energy usage have hampered the conventional surfactants market. This, in turn, has boosted the soy-based surfactants market.

Rise in consumerism is propelling the demand for personal care products. This, in turn, is driving the global soy-based surfactants market. Soy-based surfactants are used in formulations of most beauty and personal care products such as hair care products, skin care products, liquid soaps, and shower gels. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increase in consumer awareness about health and hygiene have boosted the demand for personal care products. Growth in demand for detergents and other household cleaning agents is also fuelling the soy-based surfactants market. Soy-based surfactants can be used in products such as stain and odor removers, all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, toilet cleaning products, carpet cleaners, and glass cleaners. Rapid industrialization, improvement in quality of life, and increase in penetration of FMCG products are some of the factors augmenting the demand for soy-based surfactants. The natural origin of soy-based surfactants is a key factor driving the soy-based surfactants market.

Based on source of origin, the global soy-based surfactants market can be segmented into soy-lecithin, soy-protein and soy-saponin. In terms of application, the soy-based surfactants can be divided into household detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, oil field chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, paints and coatings, construction, and specialty applications. Specialty applications include lubricants and fuel additives, metal working, mining chemicals, pulp and paper, and leather processing.

The global soy-based surfactants market expanded moderately in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of application, the household detergents segment is facing maturation in North America. As a result, demand for soy-based surfactants is anticipated to remain stagnant or decline in the next few years in the region. Increase in demand for organic products and implementation of stringent environmental regulations in Europe are anticipated to boost the soy-based surfactants market in the region. Along with countries such as India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, China is the key manufacturer and consumer of soy-based surfactants in Asia Pacific. Brazil is the major consumer of soy-based surfactants in Latin America. Rise in demand for pulp and paper and agriculture is driving the spy-based surfactants market in the region. The soy-based surfactants market in Middle East & Africa is also estimated to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global soy-based surfactants market include Saraya Co.Ltd., Loveland Product, and Sinerga Cosmetic Company.