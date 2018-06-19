Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market Projected to Register 5.5% CAGR through 2017 to 2022

Fact.MR’s latest report reveals that the global aluminium bag and pouches market is set to stand at over US$ 4,300 Mn by 2022-end, expanding at an above-average CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing importance of longer shelf-life of consumer goods couple with rising popularity of convenience packaging is expected reflect favourably on the global sale of various aluminium packaging items including pouches and bags. Over the years, application of aluminium packaging has significantly increased across domains (pharmaceutical, F&B, and personal care & cosmetics). This is primarily due to the product’s exceptional efficiency. Factors as such are expected to support the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

In recent years, there has been relentless transformation in packaging technology, with arrival of new packaging composites. Manufacturers are infusing different materials with aluminium pouches and bags in order to make them tougher and lightweight. Aluminium pouches are among the top lightweight packaging materials that are currently used. Most companies opt for lightweight packaging materials owing to their cost benefits. Therefore, demand for lightweight aluminium bags and pouches is expected to remain high in the coming years. Feature such as highly flexibility, compactness and durability of aluminium pouches and bags make them suitable for various packaging requirements.

Also, aluminium packaging offer comprehensive protection and preservation of various product characteristics such as flavour and fragrance. Companies are utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase profit and reduce wastage. Nonetheless, unavailability of these technologies in developing regions remains major market restraint. At the same time, the market is also facing challenges owing stringent environmental regulations on the use of non-biodegradable packaging materials. Aluminium based packaging products may take longer during to degrade as compared to paper based packaging materials.

Key Insights from the Report Include:

Europe will continue to spearhead the global market for aluminium bags and pouches during the projection period (2017-2022). The market in Europe is anticipated to reflect a steady growth in 2017 and beyond.Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)’s market is likely to exhibit a robust CAGR of 6.3% during 2017 to 2022, which is higher than any other region.Based on application, demand for aluminium pouches and bags from the food packaging sector will remain relatively high during the assessment period.

More than US$ 1,600 Mn worth aluminium pouches and bags are estimated to be used for food packaging over 2022.On the basis of material thickness, preference for aluminium pouches and bags with thickness of 0.09 mm – 0.2 mm is expected to remain relatively high during the forecast period. Global sales of aluminium pouches and bags with 0.09 mm – 0.2 mm thickness currently account for nearly 50% share of the market in terms of revenue.By printing, demand for non-printed aluminium bags and pouches is expected to gain further traction in the coming years.

Global sales of non-printed aluminium pouches and bags presently command over 70% revenue share of the market. Pactiv LLC, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Co., Inc., Ess Dee Aluminium Limited, Berry Global Group, Inc., Printpack Inc., Novelis, Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Mondi Group plc, and Protective Packaging Ltd. are leading market players mentioned in Fact.MR report. A majority of these companies are actively focusing on introducing innovation and application-specific products in order to meet the requirements of both clients and end-users.

