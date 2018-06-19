Fertility Testing Devices Market Is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR 7.72% by 2023

A research study titled, “Fertility Testing Devices Market by product and mode of purchase – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Fertility Testing Devices Market was worth USD 135.67 million in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 264.93 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.72% during the forecast period. The development of enhanced ovulation monitors that are easy-to-use with high exactness, rising middle period of first-time pregnancies in ladies and expanding awareness about fertility testing are some factors that are driving the development of the market. Additionally, factors, for example, declining rate of fertility among ladies over the globe and simple accessibility of ovulation monitors on web based business sites are further animating the development of the market. Nonetheless, high cost of ovulation monitors, the expanding inflow of fertility testing devices that are generic, and absence of prescient power and exactness in modern ovulation prediction methods to affirm ovulation are limiting the development of the market.

The Fertility Testing Devices Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Fertility Testing Devices Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Fertility Monitors

Saliva-based Fertility Monitors

Urine-based Fertility Monitors

Other Fertility Monitors

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Fertility Testing Devices Market, By Mode of Purchase, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Prescription Testing

Non-prescription or OTC Testing

Fertility Testing Devices Market- By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Fertility Focus Limited, Church & Dwight, Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Fairhaven Health, Geratherm Medical AG, Prestige Brands and Geratherm Medical AG.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the biggest offer in the worldwide fertility testing devices market in 2015, trailed by Europe, Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific locale is assessed to develop at the most elevated CAGR in the conjecture time frame. Factors, for example, growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, decreasing fertility rate, rising subsidizing/speculations for the advancement of ripeness and ovulation monitors, and developing concentration of both global and household players on the Asia-Pacific market are driving the development of the fertility testing devices in the Asia-Pacific locale.

