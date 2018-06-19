First pre-seed to Me@, start-up to revolutionize the web

Tel Aviv, Israel – Me@ (www.me.at), the digital identity and personal authentication company in stealth mode, today announced it has received a pre-seed, grass roots financing from Magmatic Ventures, Germany. The pre-launch financing is an endorsement for CEO Shay Rapaport’s brainchild. The patent-pending technology of Me@ will empower users to manage their identity, persona and authentication across the web and thereby revolutionize the way users are able to interact peer-to-peer and across websites.

Key features and benefits of Me@

– allow individuals to import and own their online profiles and use them in multiple contexts

– empower users to determine their online identities in any interaction and to control their digital footprints

– smooth and safe identification and authentication in peer-to-platform and peer-to-peer communication

– easier, smarter and more efficient online sharing and access control

“Me@ is in business to reinvent digital identity from the ground up. In web technology people too often assume that digital identity is about keys and locks, but this is fundamentally wrong. The identity is your house. I believe that it is because of this misconception that we”re just scratching the surface of how powerful identity tools can be when combined correctly with the massive scale of the global web ecosystem,”

said Me@ Chief Executive Officer Shay Rapaport. “Having the grass roots financial support started by Magmatic Ventures will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly – and build on the experience and perspective of an international entrepreneurial network.”

“Privacy on the internet and freedom from “Big Brothers” such as Facebook or Google is becoming highly relevant to users. We are proud to be Me@”s first investor and support accomplished serial entrepreneur Shay Rapaport and his team in executing a bold vision to change identity on the web. Me@ is about empowering the user and handing control over private data back to the user. We are looking forward to building a strong partnership with the “magmatic” company and support in every way possible.” said Magmatic Ventures Co-Founder and CEO Clemens Henle. Co-founded with his fellow Harvard Business School-grad partner Axel Pretzsch, Magmatic Ventures invests in early stage technology startups with “magmatic” or highly disruptive yet strongly enduring business models.

Me@ Team

Shay Rapaport, CEO, is a serial entrepreneur. He previously co-founded Fireblade, a cybersecurity company that introduced the first behavioral web application firewall. Rapaport sold the company for several million US$ in 2016 to Dallas-based cybersecurity company Stackpath, a secure edge services platform provider. Prior to that, Shay co-founded and managed Smartmove, a CMS solutions company. Shay holds a Master of Law degree cum laude and two patent grants related to malicious bot detection. Deeply rooted in Silicon Wadi, Shay started writing his first code at age 9 years and has experience in journalism.

Dvir Lehrer, CTO, was co-founder and CEO of Cognilyze, which produced a recommendation system based on user behavioral analysis, backed by machine learning and psychological theories (currently finalizing acquisition by a market leader). Solid 16+ experience in programming and software architecture. Dvir holds a BA degree in philosophy and an Master of Sciences degree in math from Tel Aviv University. He is now completing his PhD in Neurosciences.

Contact Me@:

Smart Move Limited

Press Relations

1 Shankar St

Herzliya, 4672501 Israel

Email: press@me.at

http://www.me.at