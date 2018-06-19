Future Electronics Continues to Meet Customer Demand Despite Severe Worldwide Capacitor Shortage

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) June 19, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has taken significant steps to help customers survive the ongoing global supply crisis in capacitors and related passive components.

The electronics industry is facing a severe and unprecedented shortage of capacitors, resistors, and power inductors. According to many franchised suppliers, these shortages may continue unresolved for the foreseeable future, creating tremendous uncertainty in the market and instability in supply chain.

The discrete semiconductor supply situation is also concerning with MOSFETs, diodes and transistors in popular package types being increasingly constrained as well. Maintaining customers’ continuity of supply remains the top priority of Future Electronics.

“We are proud to be the leading capacitor distributor in the world,” said Jacques Hing, Vice-President, Worldwide, Capacitors at Future Electronics. “We are committed to helping our customers through this challenging period, so they can maintain production and avoid line-down situations.”

Future’s Product Marketing teams have been working closely with suppliers and customers to help support customer demand for ceramic capacitors, multi-layer ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors and many more.

Contact your local Future Electronics sales office with your list of current and on-going capacitor and related passive components needs, and we will provide you with a customized supply continuity solution.

For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

