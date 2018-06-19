Overland Park, Kansas (webnewswire) June 19, 2018 – Cancer Medical Review is the leading center for urology care specializes in offering minimally invasive treatments for diseases of the prostate, urinary incontinence, pediatric concerns, kidney stone removal, and all other urologic concerns in multiple locations across the metro area.

When asked about The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk event, “This family-friendly event features a 5k run/walk, kids superhero dash for dad, virtual snooze for dudes program, and a post-race celebration. The event will also feature a performance by zero spokesman and Nashville recording artist Jimmy Charles! run/walk participants will receive shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer,” replied the spokesperson of Cancer Medical Review.

The physicians of Cancer Medical Review have the combined skill and experience to bring you the highest quality urologic care. They strive to provide you with state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment while treating each patient as an individual and a partner in his or her medical care.

The spokesperson also continued, “The End of Prostate Cancer is proud to partner with Kansas City urology care to end prostate cancer. The funds raised are invested around the country to provide research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing, and educate men and families about prostate cancer, which affects 1 in 9 American men in their lifetime.”

At Cancer Medical Review, They specialize in providing supportive care – knowledgeable, accurate, friendly and courteous. They offer state-of-the-art treatments in a modern facility, so you can get in and out quickly, but in a setting that’s relaxing and less stressful than a hospital.

“If one statement could sum up our mission, our goals, and our promise to you, it is to provide you sympathetic treatment and quality medical care in a timely fashion at a cost that is both fair and reasonable,” concluded the spokesperson of Cancer Medical Review.

Registration is now open for the 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – Kansas City! So get ready, set and go join the race to end prostate cancer in Kansas City.

Exceptional training and experience make their Urologists the best. Cancer Medical Review has 23 of the finest urologists in the country, 3 radiation oncologists, a pathologist and 5 non-physician providers dedicated to the care of patients.

About Cancer Medical Review

With the experienced physicians, Cancer Medical Review the premier center for urology care, has been offering the best minimally invasive treatments for diseases of the prostate, urinary incontinence, pediatric concerns and more urologic concerns in multiple locations across the metro area. Visit http://kcurology.com/ to know more.

Contact Details

Contact Name: Pete Jameson

Address:

10701 Nall Avenue, Suite 100,

Overland Park, Kansas,

USA, 66211

Phone Number: 913-341-7985

###