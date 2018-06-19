Network Automation Market Global Key Leaders: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, SolarWinds Inc, BMC Software

Market Highlights:

Network automation refers to automating the operations of a computer network. It can be deployed through the integration of hardware and software solutions which can help in managing and executing network processes. Network automation plays a vital role in network virtualization and SD (Software defined) networking, allowing automated provisioning of virtual network functions, for instance, virtual load balancing.

Incorporation of network automation benefits in improving efficiency, lowering operational expenses, reducing the possibility of errors, and improving business continuity & agility. Automation can be deployed in various types of networks such as data center networks, cloud networks, wireless and WAN (Wide Area Networks) through application programming interface. Leveraging on the features above, companies can deliver higher level of services with more consistency across branches and geographies.

The rise in adoption of virtual and software-defined wide area network infrastructure across enterprises and demand for bandwidth management across SME are primarily driving the global Network Automation Market. The demand for advanced networking solutions by major organizations and heavy investments in research and development of network automation is fuelling the market growth. However, the open source network automation solutions are going to fetter the market growth during the forecast period.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Micro Focus International plc (U.K)

NetBrain Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

SolarWinds Inc. (U.S.)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

BMC Software (U.S.)

Apstra (U.S.)

BlueCat (Canada)

Entuity (U.K)

Veriflow Systems (U.S.)

Some of the key innovators in the area are Anuta Networks (U.S.), 6connect, Inc.(U.S.), FedTech Services (Canada), HelpSystems, LLC (U.S.), Network to Code (U.S.), puppet (U.S.), Infoblox (U.S.), Efficient IP (U.S.), Triangular Automation (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland) and others..

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

The global network automation market is segmented on the basis of the component, network infrastructure, deployment, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of the component, the segment is further classified into solution and services. The solution can be further segmented into SD-WAN, network automation tools, and intent-based working. The services can be further classified into professional and managed services.

On the basis of network infrastructure, the segment is further classified into physical network configuration, virtual network configuration, and hybrid network configuration. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-cloud and on-premise. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The network automation is widely deployed in many verticals like IT and Telecommunications, media & entertainment, energy and utilities and many others.

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of network automation providers in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly in the adoption of network automation.

On the other hand, Europe holds second place in the global network automation market and is expected to show decent growth during the forecast period.

The demand for network automation across manufacturing and BFSI sectors are primarily driving the growth in this region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. Various organizations are adopting cloud-based services in Taiwan, China, and India, which is increasing demand for network automation market. Also, the network automation in Asia Pacific is booming due to increase in network infrastructure components in the cloud which is resulting in the growth of the market in the region.

Network Automation providers

Telecommunication providers

Enterprise data center professionals

IT suppliers

Consultancy and advisory firms

Regulatory agencies

Technology consultants

Government

System Integrators

