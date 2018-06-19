Organ Preservation Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014- 2023

A research study titled, “Organ Preservation Market by technique, organ type and preservation solution – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Organ Preservation Market was worth USD 148.23 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 285.63 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% during the forecast period. The development of the general preservation market can be credited to advancements in technology, rising multi-organ failure cases in aging population, expanding government activities to advance organ donation and rising number of strong organ transplant methods. In the coming years, the organ preservation market is anticipated to witness the most significant development rate in the Asia-Pacific locale. North America is foreseen to represent the biggest offer of the worldwide organ preservation market. However, high cost of transplantation is probably going to limit the development of the market amid the estimate time frame.

The Organ Preservation Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Organ Preservation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technique, 2014-2023:

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Static Cold Storage

Organ Preservation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Organ Type, 2014-2023:

Lung

Heart

Kidneys

Liver

Other Organs

Organ Preservation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Preservation Solution, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Perfadex

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodiol HTK

Other Preservation Solutions

Organic Hair Care Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The market is extensively competitive with the presence of some leading organizations. Xvivo Perfusion, Organ Recovery Systems, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Waters Medical Systems LLC and Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH are some of the leading companies of the Organ Preservation Market.

Regional outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to develop at the most elevated rate amid the forecast period because of the new regulatory system in China, and rising organ donations in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to represent the largest share of the global organ preservation market.

Organic Hair Care Market -Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

