2018-2023 Global Avocado Consumption Market Report

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Avocado market for 2018-2023.

Pune, India, July 16, 2018:In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Avocado market for 2018-2023._x000D_

_x000D_

The Avocado is fruit that originally cultivated in Mexico and Central America. The avocado tree (Persea Americana) is currently widely planted in tropical and Mediterranean climate area. It is classified in the flowering plant family Lauraceae along with cinnamon, camphor and bay laurel. The fruit is also named as alligator pear. Trees are partially self-pollinating and the growers often propagate through grafting to keep quality and quantity of the fruit._x000D_

The Global production of the Avocado is about 4900 KMT in 2016. The production region is relative concentrated. The main production region is concentrated in the North America. Mexico is the largest production country. The production region is concentrated in the tropic region._x000D_

In the future, the Avocado will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the labor, fertilizer, pesticide. The other countries may increase production, but the global market mainly depends on America._x000D_

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Avocado will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 9300 million by 2023, from US$ 9300 million in 2017._x000D_

_x000D_

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Avocado market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions._x000D_

_x000D_

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:_x000D_

_x000D_

Segmentation by product type:_x000D_

• Hass_x000D_

• Green Skin_x000D_

• Reed_x000D_

• Lula_x000D_

• Pinkerton_x000D_

• Booth_x000D_

• Fuerte_x000D_

• Other_x000D_

Segmentation by application:_x000D_

• Food_x000D_

• Cosmetic_x000D_

• Medical_x000D_

Others_x000D_

_x000D_

This report also splits the market by region:_x000D_

• Americas_x000D_

• United States_x000D_

• Canada_x000D_

• Mexico_x000D_

• Brazil_x000D_

• APAC_x000D_

• China_x000D_

• Japan_x000D_

• Korea_x000D_

• Southeast Asia_x000D_

• India_x000D_

• Australia_x000D_

• Europe_x000D_

• Germany_x000D_

• France_x000D_

• UK_x000D_

• Italy_x000D_

• Russia_x000D_

• Spain_x000D_

Middle East & Africa_x000D_

• Egypt_x000D_

• South Africa_x000D_

• Israel_x000D_

• Turkey_x000D_

• GCC Countries_x000D_

• _x000D_

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:_x000D_

• Calavo_x000D_

• Henry Avocado_x000D_

• West Pak Avocado_x000D_

• Mission Produce_x000D_

• Del Rey Avocado_x000D_

• McDaniel Fruit_x000D_

• Rincon Farms_x000D_

• …_x000D_

• _x000D_

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development._x000D_

_x000D_

Research objectives_x000D_

• To study and analyze the global Avocado consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017,

and forecast to 2023._x000D_

• To understand the structure of Avocado market by identifying its various subsegments._x000D_

• Focuses on the key global Avocado manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years._x000D_

• To analyze the Avocado with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market._x000D_

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific

challenges and risks)._x000D_

• To project the consumption of Avocado submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)._x000D_

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market._x000D_

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies._x000D_

