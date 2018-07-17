Full House Remodeling League City Started Offering Special Welcome Discounts to First-Time Customers

Full House Remodeling League City, a locally based home remodeling service provider, recently announced a host of lucrative offers for their customers, both old and new. The owners of the League City-based home remodeling company told the press that first-time customers can now avail a special welcome discount on any of the services they decide to avail. They also stated that the special offers are part of their long-term promotional campaign which has just been kicked off.

“We are confident that the ongoing offers would be instrumental in boosting our business. We know many of our customers look for hefty discounts on home remodeling services. For this reason only, we have decided to offer flat discounts on all kinds of services that we offer to our first-time customers”, said one of the senior marketing executives of Full House Remodeling.

Apart from home remodeling, the home remodeling League City TX service provider also offers kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, roofing, landscaping and flooring services. The executive told the press that they are also offering now special discounts against promo codes and added benefits to returning customers.

“Aside from offering the hefty discounts to first-time customers, we are also offering free estimation and consultation services to all and sundry. We have also decided to roll out many more offers ahead of Father’s Day. This is because we want to strengthen our bond with the League City community in the days to come. We hope we can make great strides with our ‘customer first’ approach”, added the executive of the bathroom remodeling League City TX company.

The CEO and managing director of the company also sounded optimistic about his company’s further growth and expansion. “Although we are primarily known as a home and kitchen remodeling League City TX service provider, we have grand plans to expand our presence in the other cities and communities of the state as well. We are quite sure that the host of offers which we would roll out in the coming days would boost our sales.”

Full House Remodeling League City is a League City, Texas-based home remodeling service provider.

