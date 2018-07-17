Hotel Bookings for Corporates – Practical Tips

Anyone who has ever booked a hotel for business purposes knows that it is a task that needs a lot of research. If you have been unfortunate enough to get into the situation of booking a wrong hotel for your business trip, you would clearly know how important it is. Once you are there to get business dealings done, you cannot afford to struggle with the basics that could have been well sorted before you even started your travel. If you are booking a hotel on behalf of someone else, there has to even more care to be put in choosing a suitable hotel option.

So what are the things that one needs to look for? We all may come up with different preferences and ideas, and who does not want to stay in a 5 star hotel? But, it is not always practical. So, here are three wonderful and practical tips that can come handy to be used as a guideline when you are thinking of hotel booking for corporates regardless of your own preferences.

1. Location

Location is one of the most important considerations if you are on a business trip. One needs to consider the distance of the hotel from airport. In case you are driving, you need to steer clear of the heavy traffic zones. Also consider the proximity of the hotel with your venue for business activities. It is obvious not to stay very far from where you need to be for your business activities.

2. Facilities

If you are a businessman who is away on business trips often, you would know what it means to be away from home and family. Hotels can sometimes get very depressing, especially if you are on an extended business trip. So, it is important to check the kind of facilities your hotel offers for relaxation. Also make sure that some of the basic business facilities are available at the hotel that enables a person to run a mobile office from their hotel rooms itself if required.

3. Price

Ultimately, most of the decisions are driven by cost, no matter what. If the trip is meant for business purposes you can sure factor in some of the tax advantages to your benefit. The budget becomes slightly less of a concern in case the expenses for travel arrangements are borne by the client. One only needs to keep in mind that when you are on a business trip, you need to try and strike a balance between price and comfort.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12719121-hotel-bookings-for-corporates-practical-tips.html