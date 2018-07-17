Opportunities for the global silane market to reach $1.8 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global silane market is attractive with opportunities in end use application segments, including paints and coatings, rubber and plastics, adhesives and sealants, fiber treatment, and others. The global silane market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for green tires, composite materials, and growing demand for water based coating formulations.

In this market, paints and coatings, rubber and plastics, adhesives and sealants, and fiber treatment are the major end use application segments. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the paint and coatings segment and the fiber treatment segment will show above average growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Within the global silane market, the paint and coatings segment is expected to remain the largest market in terms of value and volume consumption. The major driver for this segment are increasing automotive production, growing investments in building and infrastructure, and rising demand for water based coating formulations.

By product type, the global silane market is segmented into functional and mono/chloro silane. Functional silane is expected to be the largest market by value and volume due to its excellent properties, which include abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, UV resistance, and adhesion promotion.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries. Increasing automotive production, rising construction and infrastructure activities, expanding electronic market, and demand for rubber and plastic products especially in China and India are the major growth drivers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for silane for smart surface treatment and low VOC emitting process. Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Hexion, Shin Etsu, and Wacker Chemie AG are among the major suppliers of the silane market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global silane market by product type, material type, application, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report, entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Silane Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the global silane market by end use application segments, type, and region, as follows:

The segments in the report are as follows:

By End Use Application Segments (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011-2022):

• Paint and Coatings

• Rubber and Plastics

• Fiber Treatment

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Others

By Product Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011- 2022):

• Functional Silane

 By type (Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011-2022):

• Amino

• Alkyl

• Vinyl

• Epoxy

• Others

• Mono/Chloro Silane

By Region (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011-2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 167-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. .What are some of the most promising, high-growth trends in the global silane market by type (functional silane and mono/chloro silane), by end use application segment (paint and coatings, rubber and plastics, adhesives and sealants, fiber treatment and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this area and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activities haves transpired in the last 5 years in this market and what impact have they had on the industry?