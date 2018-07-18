7th Annual Pharma Anti Counterfeiting & Serialisation 2018 – Bharat Book Bureau

“Competences to Combat Counterfeits”

The worldwide market for pharmaceuticals is projected to grow from around $1 trillion in 2015 to $1.3 trillion by 2020, representing an annual growth rate of 4.9 percent. Counterfeit drugs have become a $200-billion-a-year global industry, which despite on-going crackdowns by the authorities is a growing problem. With sales ranging from €150 billion to €200 billion (US$163 billion to $217 billion) per year, according to industry estimates, counterfeit pharmaceuticals are the most lucrative sector of the global trade in illegally copied goods. According to a report t is predicted that the Global Anti-Counterfeit packaging market in food and pharmaceuticals is forecasted to attain market value of $142.7 billion by 2020 from $57.4 billion in 2013, growing at 13.9% CAGR during 2013 to 2020’.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 82.05 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 153.95 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 13.41%. IP Theft. According to a report, £9.2bn has been lost through intellectual property (IP) theft, £7.6bn to industrial espionage and £2.2bn from extortion. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size will Worth to $184.87 Billion by 2025. Track and trace technology products are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by revenue, from 2016 to 2025 driven by the superior product detection and tracking through the supply chain. Track and Trace Solutions Market worth 3.93 Billion USD by 2023

All set for early 2019, the Delegated Act on safety features for the European Union (EU) Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) has pharmaceutical companies, parallel importers, wholesalers, and pharmacies facing a close-fitting timeline to address extensive serialisation, compliance reporting, and verification requirements. The Delegated Act includes several unexpected rules that add complexity to FMD planning and preparation. Many supply chain companies have raised questions related to the impending Delegated Act requirements and we could find answers for all of them at our conference.

This conference overviews and integrates the business and technical problems that pharmaceutical companies should be aware of in order to fight the major global problem of counterfeit medicines. In addition to discussion of the problems, this conference addresses serialisation, track and trace analytical techniques scientists use to detect counterfeits and identifying solutions to the threat of counterfeit medical products. It gives us immense pleasure in welcoming you to “7th Annual Pharma Anti-Counterfeiting & Serialisation 2018 – “Competences to Combat Counterfeits”

KEY THEMES:-

-(FMD) Deadline – February 2019 for serialized authentication of pharma products – Are we ready?

-Market analysis – EU, US and RoW markets & Impact of BREXIT

-Efficient serialisation strategies: Business Case, Road map and basic decision

-Discuss your serialization, track and trace, and brand protection programs with industry’s top best individuals

-Track & Trace: Turning total compliance into a supply chain value plan

-Fight the FAKE – Protect the public

-IP – Cybercrime in the pharmaceutical industry: a booming business

-Serialisation data management

-Technology Impact – Current digital world – Counterfeiting Technologies

-Fighting counterfeit at the world’s largest fraud market

-Choose a Serialisation solution wisely to ensure timely and lasting compliance

-Anti-Counterfeiting & Serialisation Packaging Techniques – Protecting your products

-Smart Packaging and Labeling – Warehouse & Logistics – Lessons to learn

-Maximizing brand protection through effective packaging and labeling

-How counterfeit medicines penetrate the legitimate supply chain

-Rethinking Supply Chain Strategy

-Discover the innovative role block-chain has to play in supply chain security

-EU and USA: government policies & strategies – Comparing with RoW

-Getting ready for DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations?

-Assess the current technology landscape and identify the right solution for your needs

-How can companies and gov work closely and together and its importance

