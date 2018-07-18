Access Medical Records Safely and At Fingertips

Software Goldsmith Inc. (SGI) developed software such that is helping both the patient and doctor. The company aims at delivering services that are Patient Centric Healthcare System. The system supports a patient to maintain their records online and gain access to the same from anywhere and anytime. The tools and technologies incorporated in the software are such that you can manage your entire family’s health records from different health professionals – doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, insurance companies, and specialists.

Quick access and treatment

The system aims at providing the necessary records of the patient even before they book an appointment with a doctor. The patient centric healthcare system developed the SGI helps in satisfying the needs, which assists in making intelligent decisions. Apart from storing the records, the software or the system further provides the chance to share crucial information with medical professionals. With accurate details mentioned and stored in a single location, it becomes easy for any doctor or practitioner to avoid confusion and offer the right treatment.

Avoiding misunderstandings

With the patient centric healthcare system maintaining all the details of the patient, including that of the insurance details, you can quickly retrieve necessary data at the need of the hour. These features will give you a sight of the last visit, the latest diagnostic test carried out, the results, the medicines that you are using, the quantity present, and the next date of appointment with the specialist.

You can gather all the information using the electronic medical form, electronic medical record, and diagnostic charts. You can request your health professional to release these documents using standard authorization forms that are available on the website. With the flow of information doctor to patient and vice versa, there will be no place for misunderstandings.

Making use of the technology

With the development of technology, you do not have to carry the documents every time you visit a doctor or a hospital. With the patient centric healthcare system offered by Software Goldsmith Inc. (SGI), you can store them in the cloud and access them at the location with ease. In addition to the medical records, you can also upload other documents such as medical emergency forms, consent forms that allow a doctor to release or share your medical records with others, and others. All these will offer you peace of mind, as you do not have to search for those old records again.

Conclusion

Software Goldsmith Inc. (SGI) is providing an excellent opportunity for you to place the medical records in digital format. The digital format ensures freedom of sharing them with doctors, specialists, hospitals, and others at the need of the hour. All you need is a consent form from the doctor that allows them to release and share the information. Due to this, you are avoiding misunderstandings and making a clear representation of your medical history. You will thus enjoy several benefits offered by the software at a competitive price. Contact today for more information!