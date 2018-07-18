AnkhLabs GmbH Announces Blockchain-Based Immortality Platform Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Munchen, Bavaria (webnewswire) July 17, 2018 – The platform, BeANKH, melds artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology to add create your own DIGITAL YOU to bring you to digital immortality, allowing users to preserve and share their essential traits and personality long after their physical death. The technology replicates human thinking algorithms, decision-making patterns, and psycho-emotional attitudes to model behavior that seemingly extends the life and actions of a person after death.

When asked about BeANKH, the spokesperson of the company said, “The tokens, “BeANKH Tokens” will be issued during pre-ICO and ICO sales. Pre-ICO BeANKH tokens are available for purchase by interested contributors beginning June 15, 2018 and lasting until July 14, 2018. ANKHlabs will offer a total of 450,000,000 tokens to the public with 130,000,000 to be issued during pre-ICO with a 50% bonus and 320,000,000 to be issued during the ICO on the Ethereum blockchain. The price per token is USD 0.12. ANKH is a utility token that will be needed to make payments for in-app purchases on the BeANKH platform.”

BeANKH is based on artificial intelligence algorithms and uses neuroscience and blockchain technology. The roadmap platform will include a web portal and mobile app, 3D digital avatar functionality, natural language capturing, camera usage for emotion capturing and the ability to connect to third-party applications.

“Users will be able to build their own digital assistant with a 3D avatar and digital voice copy. The assistant will be able to prioritize tasks and book appointments. Unique immortality features include a digital testament “safe” to store messages, documents, pictures, videos and cryptocurrencies for a secure scheduled handover in the future. Users can make their BeANKH available to chosen successors such as family members or friends and to the public via a Person Gallery”, concluded the spokesperson.

BeANKH will be powered by Ethereum smart contracts, essentially removing all elements of fraudulent activity and interference. Decentralized storage and encryption secure the personal data, making the digital personality readily available and tamper-proof. The project advisor is Dr. Ben Goertzel, who is known as the “Father of Artificial General Intelligence.” BeANKH seeks funding to finance further product development, operations, and marketing efforts until the platform becomes profitable. For more information, including country restrictions, please visit https://ankhlabs.io

About AnkhLabs GmbH

AnkhLabs GmbH offers BeANKH melds artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology to add immutability to digital immortality, allowing users to preserve and share their essential traits and personality long after their physical death. To know more, visit https://ankhlabs.io/

