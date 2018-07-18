Methanol Industry 2018 Global Expected to touch more than USD 61 Billion | at CAGR of around 7.5% | Trends | Application | Opportunities | Key Players | Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Methanol Market

Methanol Market Introduction:

Methanol Market is expected to touch more than USD 61 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of around 7.5%.

Methanol Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the expanding automotive industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of methanol is prospering and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

Methanol is used as a transportation fuel in engines and other systems because it increases the performance and efficiency. Its chemical intermediates such as formaldehyde and gasoline blended with methanol are used in end-use industries that offer cost-effective nature and ease of application to the product. Methanol are used in automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, construction, pharmaceutical, and medical to provide optimal performance operating systems.

Methanol Market Application:

Methanol is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to benefits and advantages offered by the product resulting in to increasing demand for ideal fuel in transportation and automotive industries, among others. Methanol is extensively used as an alternative fuel in internal combustion engines due to its cost effective nature and higher efficiency offered by the product. Moreover, methanol’s derivative, formaldehyde is used in paints, plastics, explosives and plywood due to its extraordinary blending properties and high octane rating. A surge in demand in the end-use industries are prompting the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus from natural gas resources to methanol product in the growing consumption of methanol product in various applications is the major factor behind their growth in the market. Moreover, end-use industries such as paints & adhesives, electronics and medical provide impetus to the methanol market growth.

Methanol (also known as methyl alcohol, wood alcohol, wood spirits and carbinol), is a widely available chemical which has physical and chemical characteristics similar to that of conventional fuels. Methanol has many industrial applications and is also found in a number of household products including varnishes, antifreeze, windscreen wash, and fuel for model aircraft. Every day approximately 225 million liters of methanol is used globally. Methanol is used to produce other chemical derivatives, which in turn are used to produce thousands of products that touch our daily lives.

Methanol Market has seen a substantial growth due to increasing demand of from its application industries. This results into a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, different factors have created boom in the global methanol market are rising application segment, increasing demand for petrochemicals, growing construction and automotive industries and emerging economies.

Methanol Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are BASF SE, SABIC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Mitsui & Co., Celanese Corporation, Methanex Corporation, Reliance Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Methanol Holdings, Petronas and among others.

Methanol Market Competitive Analysis:

Methanol Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the global market. These major players are competing in the market on the basis of price, type, quality, technology and innovation. Methanol market is augmented to grow at a higher growth and likely to attract many entrants in the market resulting in to healthy competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the methanol market are striving to respond to the growing demand for the product in automotive, construction, aviation and others. They ensure to produce best quality products based on derivatives, efficiency, performance and factors that are trending in the market.

Methanol Industry has undergone dramatic changes in the past 15 years. These changes have included a shift in regional demand dominance, the development of new end uses, and the emergence of new production centres. These factors have resulted in new trade flows, pricing and economic dynamics which have previously not existed in the industry with closer links to other chemical product areas, adding further complexity in determining market direction.

Methanol Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region holds the major portion of global methanol market. China is the leading country in the market owing to growing olefins production in methanol plants. Increasing consumption of the product in construction, automotive, paints & adhesives, pharmaceutical and electronics has boosted the methanol market demand in China, India, Japan and Malaysia. North America has witnessed significant growth owing to ample availability of natural gas reserves. Additionally, the European region has witnessed a stagnant growth due to insufficient raw materials available in the market. Therefore, the manufacturing units are shifted from Europe to developing countries owing to low labour costs.

