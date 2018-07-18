Methylene Chloride Market Analysis and Information for Every Facet of 2023

Methylene chloride also known as dichloromethane (DCM) is manufactured by reacting methane or methyl chloride with chlorine gas in a distillation process. Methylene chloride is a colorless, volatile liquid with a slight sweet odor. The major application of methylene chloride is as a solvent in various end-user industries such as paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, textiles, adhesives & sealants and aerosols among others.

Read Report Overview @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methylene-chloride-mar…

Methylene chloride is used in paint stripper and degreasers. It is also used in beverage industry to decaffeinate tea and coffee. In addition, methylene chloride finds applications in polyurethane foams as a blowing agent and metal cleaning applications. Moreover, methylene chloride is used in manufacturing of hydroflorocarbons such as HFC-32.

The market for methylene chloride was mainly driven by high demand from paints & coatings market. Methylene chloride is used as solvent in paints & coatings and huge demand from paints and coatings industry is driving the market in past few years. Other end-user industries such as adhesives & sealants, textiles and pharmaceutical are expected to exhibit steady demand for methylene chloride in upcoming years. Increasing demand from fluorocarbons is likely to provide bigger opportunities for the methylene chloride market in next few years.

Increasing demand for HFC-32 from end-user industries is likely to offer more demand for methylene chloride in years to come. However, stringent government regulations faced by methylene chloride industry due to being considered as potential carcinogenic chemical is anticipated to hider the growth of the market in next few years.

Request Report Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in methylene chloride market. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for methylene chloride due to increasing demand for solvents from various end-user industries. China exhibited the highest demand for methylene chloride in Asia Pacific region in 2012. The market for methylene chloride was mainly driven by increasing demand for methylene chloride in paint stripper and in degreaser applications. India and Pakistan accounted for second-largest market share for methylene chloride in Asia Pacific region.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com