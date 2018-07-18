Transformerless UPS Market Size, Demand, Shares, Insights and Forecasts 2024

Transformerless UPS Market: Overview

A transformerless uninterruptible power source (UPS), as the name suggests, is one that doesn’t rely on the use of a transformer for its functioning. Modern transformerless UPS technology brings with it a host of benefits that all ultimately culminate into enhanced power savings and a lighter electricity bill. The need to save as much energy as possible, combined with heightened legislative pressure, is driving both industrial and commercial entities toward the transformerless UPS.

A large transformerless UPS system is typically composed of compact and lightweight components but that doesn’t take anything away from their power delivery capabilities. On the contrary, these systems carry the ability to deliver very volumes of energy.

The market for transformerless UPS is in a phase of positive growth currently, making it worthy of a closer study. This is precisely what this report does. The focus of this report is on the transformative technologies that will change the face of the global transformerless UPS market. Moreover, factors that will threaten the growth of the key companies in this space have also been evaluated. That said, there are numerous opportunities emerging in the global transformerless UPS market and the report shows companies the ways to monetize them.

Transformerless UPS Market: Drivers and Trends

The use of transformerless UPSs is rising at a rapid pace, especially in sectors where energy consumption can translate into hefty power bills. Besides energy-intensive industries, transformerless UPSs are also used in the telecommunications sector where systems have to be up and running continuously. In short, companies in the transformerless UPS market have an opportunity to grow in any commercial or industrial sector where power outages could result in downtime and lost dollars.

