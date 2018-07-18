WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Cold Brew Coffee Market 2018 Research Report”

Summary:

This report studies the Cold Brew Coffee market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions and splits the Cold Brew Coffee market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Cold Brew Coffee market is valued at 395.27 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1422.37 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.36% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cold Brew Coffee.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of 95.02 million USD in 2017 and will be 329.14million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.80%.

On the basis of product, the Cold Brew Coffee market is primarily split into

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee

On the basis on the sales channels, this report covers

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenience Store

Table of Contents

1 Cold Brew Coffee Market Overview

2 Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Cold Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue by Regions

4 Global Cold Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Types

5 Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Analysis by Sales Channels

6 Global Cold Brew Coffee Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7 Cold Brew Coffee Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source