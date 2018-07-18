Xanthan Gum Market Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2024

The food and beverage industry has and is likely to continue showing a heavy support for the global xanthan gum market in terms of demand. Moreover, the expansion of the food and beverage industry into a greater variety of convenience foods is expected to boost the global xanthan gum market even further. Another key driver for the global xanthan gum market is the inherent superiority of xanthan gum to other hydrocolloids. However, current restraints experienced by the global xanthan gum market include the reinforced anti-dumping policies by the U.S. and other developed economies on the import of these products from Austria and China, along with the overall mistrust of quality of xanthan gum supplied by China, which is the leading producer in the market.

The global xanthan gum market is expected to expand at a very positive CAGR of 7.7% in terms of revenue, between 2016 and 2024. This revenue is expected to reach as much as US$1.25 bn by the end of 2024, after being calculated at US$651.5 mn at the end of 2015. In terms of volume, the global xanthan gum market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% for the above forecast period.

The key end users of the global xanthan gum market include the industries of food and beverage, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and other minor end users such as lab research prospects and agrochemicals. The extremely high use of xanthan gum in the food and beverage industry is spread across the areas of bakery and confectionary, dairy and ice creams, meat and fish, beverages, and sauces and dressings.

Emerging Economies Show Upswing in Demand for Xanthan Gum

The global xanthan gum market’s overall volume-based demand has predominantly been led by Asia Pacific. In 2015, Asia Pacific took up 35% of the market’s global share in volume. Furthermore, this region is expected to show a phenomenal rate of growth in demand for xanthan gum over the coming years, primarily due to the massive demand for it in China. In terms of countries, China, the U.S., and Canada have been the leaders in consumption rate of xanthan gum

