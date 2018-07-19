Postal Automation System Market Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The postal automation is gaining momentum due to increasing adoption of new technology such as optical character recognition and others and growing urbanizations are the factors which are propelling the postal automation system market. There some other factor which is boosting the market growth of postal automation including improving the living standard of people and increasing need for important mail. On December 19, 2016, NEC Corp signed a contract for culler facer cancellers in support of postal automation to supply thirteen systems for three of Swiss Post’s large-scale mail sorting centers. Adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning are boosting the demand for the postal automation system market. For instance, the machine-printed and handwritten addresses are being done by the automation system, which requires little investments are more viable for the industries and consume less time.

The global Postal Automation System Market is bifurcated on the basis of the component, technology, applications, and region. The component is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The technology is segmented into delivery bar code sorter, facer canceller system, automated package processing system, automated parcel & bundle sorter, and others. The applications are segmented into the public post and private post. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Major Key Players:

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Logistics, Inc. (Japan)

Escher Group (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Tokyo)

Vanderlande (Netherlands)

Falcon Autotech (India)

Solystic SAS (France)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the postal automation system market is being studied in the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share in the postal automation system market as it has a huge demand from various sector including BFSI, government, and others.

The postal automation system market in Europe region is expected to witness a rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries like China, Japan, and India are emerging in the global postal automation system market and are expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Key Findings:

The global postal automation system market is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion market value by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2017-2023

By the technology, facer canceller system accounts for the largest market and is expected to reach USD 845.8 million. Also, the facer canceller system is growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period

By the component, hardware is dominating the market and has generated USD 574.3 million markets in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75%

By the applications, public post office type is dominating the market and has generated USD 867.36 million markets in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.44%

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global postal automation system market followed by Europe region, while the Asia Pacific

