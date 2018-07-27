KTC India Pvt. Ltd., provides the best luxury car rental services in India

Rental car business is booming in the fastest growing Indian economy. Though several players, international and national, are providing an at par cab services, luxury car rental is a niche that is still unexplored.

For the masses, however, driving a luxury car such as an Audi, Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Jaguar, etc., is still very much a dream. Among this tough competition, only one company from the North Indian state of New Delhi is known to provide an outlandish service – it is widely recognized as Karachi Taxi Company India Pvt. Ltd.

Founded way before the Indian independence, the KTC India has been associated with providing lavish cars to dignitaries and people of eminence. Their portfolio is enriched with a world-class service that is unmatched by any other player operating in and out of India.

KTC India Pvt. Ltd., is a family-owned business that is not only based in India but also its neighbouring countries and maintains a strong foothold in the hub of Middle East, Dubai.

Luxury car rental in Delhi is more of a need given the upper-class society that runs this political capital of India. There’s always something happening, an event, social gathering, political debate or a rally, foreign diplomats visiting the Prime Minister of India or international businessmen who are just in town to sign a new deal on a major investment in New Delhi, India. For all these events and purposes, travelling in style holds the utmost importance.

Moreover, the tourism industry in India is at an all-time high. India is a relatively safer region with the rich history and this attracts hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists each year. Unlike Indians, foreigners are quite used to driving luxury cars as part of their daily routine, and therefore, they are more likely to get a luxury car for rent. Besides, around Delhi, there’s a lot to see, namely, Agra where the Taj Mahal is located. In the outskirts of Delhi, many hill stations such as Shimla, Nainital, Dehradun, etc., are also major tourist attractions that no-one can miss out on.

Besides, many Non-Resident Indians who have spent a long time living overseas tend to come back to India to visit their relatives back at home. On such visits, they expect everyone to have a grand time and pick up a luxury car such as Land Rover that is both high-performance vehicle and very deluxe that assures a great time for everybody.