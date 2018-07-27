L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 3.5% through 2018 to 2028

A new research study by Fact.MR reveals growth pathways for L-hydroxyphenylalanine from a global viewpoint during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. The report includes estimations that reflect global sales of L-hydroxyphenylalanine which are expected to cross US$ 1,500 Mn by end of the year of assessment (2028). The sales of L-hydroxyphenylalanine are expected to remain concentrated in the developed countries of North America and emerging economies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, given the increasing demand for L-hydroxyphenylalanine in anti-ageing creams and as effective adjuvant in cancer treatment in these regions.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Use of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in Dietary Supplements to Spearhead in the Coming Years

Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals have witnessed significant proliferation across various countries worldwide, given the increasing consumer awareness regarding healthy diet and exercise. Moreover, the growing number of individuals participating in heavy physical activities has further complemented the use of supplements for enhancing muscle growth. Being an amino acid, L-hydroxyphenylalanine as an energy ingredient has witnessed high demand in the production of health supplements, which is expected to fuel the growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market during the period of forecast.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: High Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease to Call for Efficient Treatment Solutions

Parkinson’s disease is directly associated with low blood pressure and orthostatic hypotension, that translates into need for effective pharmaceutical formulations that facilitate high energy flow and increase the heart rate. That said, L-hydroxyphenylalanine plays an imperative role in producing significant amount of energy that improves parkinsonian orthostatic hypotension and raises blood pressure, causing the shaking of body to reduce drastically. This factor coupled with increasing cases of Parkinson’s disease across the globe has enhanced the demand of L-hydroxyphenylalanine, in turn contributing to the growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market during the period of forecast.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Melanoma Treatment to Create Potential Avenues

Treatment of melanoma is expected to pave significant pathways for growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market, as studies reveal the potential of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine in production of melanin. The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology Journal has highlighted the link between mitochondrial function and production of melanin in cancerous skin cells. Post examination revealed that the rate of Reactive Oxygen Species generation in darker cells were high as compared to medium and low level pigments. Provision of L-hydroxyphenylalanine as a building block for melanin production, has been used to activate medium and light cells to increase the production of melanin. This concept is expected to trigger coupling cellular adaptation and stress signaling through ROS signaling, which in turn has the potential to support development of anti-cancer drugs for treating melanoma. This approach is expected provide substantial growth opportunities for the use L-hydroxyphenylalanine, consequently fuelling the growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market during the forecast period.