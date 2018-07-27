Linear Rotary Actuator Market Driving Factors, Growth and Applications

Linear Rotary Actuator Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Linear Rotary Actuators are different from the other actuators due to the generation of linear motion. Additionally, this linear motion is achieved by a rod that covers or a slide that changes on a track. Due to the linear nature of the actuator, helps push and lift operations get simplified. This linear rotary actuator can operate in any orientation or plane.

The precision Z-theta motion within one small actuator provides a suitable pick for Linear Rotary Actuator. An extensive variety of linear rotary actuators are available with either direct drive or gearbox equipped rotary units. Linear Rotary Actuator Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Linear Rotary Actuator Industry is categorized based on product types such as hydraulic actuators, pneumatic actuators, piezoelectric actuators, and electromechanical actuators. Linear Rotary Actuator Market is categorized based on application into Robots, Automobiles, Printed Circuit Boards, Others

SMAC Corporation

Exlar

Eckart

HKS Dreh-Antriebe GmbH

KOSMEK

PHD

Other

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Other

Robots

Automobiles

Other

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Linear Rotary Actuator Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Linear Rotary Actuator Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

