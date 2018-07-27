New Research Report: Lithium Polymer Flexible Battery Market 2022 Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook

Lithium Polymer Flexible Battery Market is expected to display easy growth at rising CAGR in forthcoming period. The polymer flexible battery is witnessing accelerated pace of growth because of rising need for developing thin and integrated miniaturized circuit designs used in micro-component and contemporary electronic products.

The lithium flexible battery segment is at infant level and placed evenly to capture market share with bendable quality and wide applications in limited spaces. The flexible batteries are made use of in portable devices with flexibility in size and understandably so. The lithium polymer flexible batteries are pro-environment and cause low harm to the atmosphere.

The major market drivers are:-

The market growth is evidenced by growth in IoT devices because miniaturization comes into play in connected devices and lithium polymer flexible battery, being flexible and bendable are most suitable for this application, thus defining huge growth in markets. Smart battery application stood at top of the table in overall lithium flexible battery market during the upcoming period.

Top Key Manufacturers of Lithium Polymer Flexible Battery market are :-

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

LG Chem Ltd (South Korea)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Netherland)

Enfucell Oy Ltd (Finland)

Blue Spark Technologies Ltd (U.S.)

Other

Lithium Polymer Flexible Battery Market by Product Type:

Thin-Film

Rechargeable

Other

Lithium Polymer Flexible Battery Market by Applications:

Packaging

Smart Card

Wearable Devices

Other

Geographical Analysis of Lithium Polymer Flexible Battery Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Smart packaging comprises disposable batteries, sensors, printed displays and many more electronic features such as anti-theft tags, RFID tags and smart labels. This growth is directly linked to sound and multimedia that accompanies modern packaging trends with flexible power sources. Hence this growth by smart battery is in peak form.

Thin film batteries are slated to hold maximum market share by 2022 and this growth is due to market growth of access cards, smart cards, wearables and medical devices. This market is driven by a concrete need for thin film batteries by miniaturization of electronic circuits that will drive growth in lithium polymer flexible battery market.

Growth in lithium polymer flexible battery industry is driven by technological advances in packaging solutions and consumer electronics sectors with foray of wearable devices in the market. Digitization and penetration of Internet of Things including device miniaturizations have added to growth of thin and flexible batteries in Asia Pacific.

Segmentation of lithium polymer flexible battery market by type includes thin film, printed and curved film. Thin film includes lithium ion and lithium polymer. Segmentation by chargeability includes rechargeable and single-use. By application, segmentation includes packaging, wearable devices, smart cards, consumer electronics and medical devices. By geographical region, segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America.

