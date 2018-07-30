Abdelhak Bensaoula is an Expert in the Field of Physics

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a research professor in physics who has done his diploma in physics from the University of Oran, Algeria in the year 1977 and later his masters of science from the university of Houston, USA, in process control and monitoring in the year 1980. Abdelhak has also done his Ph.D. in physics from the same university of Houston, USA in 1990. Later he has joined as a research professor in physics in the University of Houston, USA where he has had his education and within no time has reached great heights in his career. During his stint as a research professor in the Houston University he has also taken up many more responsibilities like being a member of the research directorate in the Texas centre for advanced materials and superconductivity in the University of Houston, worked as joint appointments as research professor in physics, electrical and computer engineering, in the same university and has also been a member of the faculty senate university of Houston and also in the research and scholarship committee, U of Houston. Abdelhak Bensaoula also took the responsibility of being a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee. He also worked as joint appointments as research professor in the civil and environmental engineering department in the University of Houston. He has also been the North American Editor of Journal of smart materials and coating technologies. At present he works as an R&D manager at the Green technology solutions.

