Food Additives Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 5.09% Over 2022

In 2012, the global Food Additives Market was valued around USD 35.50 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 61.63 billion while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% during the forecast period owing to growing consumption of beverages and food products with high nutrients and the enhanced visual appeal is predicted to fuel market demand over the forecast period. The global food additives industry is expected to witness rise due to varying customer interests and tastes about nutritional value and quality of the product. Increasing awareness levels among consumers regarding different types of tastes is also projected to act as crucial growth driving factor.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2014, European regional food additives market reported for around 30% of global market owing to rising significance of functional elements for incorporating characteristics like the extension of shelf life, emulsification, and flavor. Growing meat products production, especially beef in Russia is anticipated to encourage the additives market growth in the future. In 2014, Asia Pacific regional market reported for around 26% and is projected to experience significant growth during the next few years. Governmental initiatives to boost production yield in developing countries such as China and India are bestowing towards expansion, and this is predicted to persist during the forecast years. Indian market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% over the projected period. Increasing requirement to impart conventional taste and increasing awareness regarding high nutritional diet are acting as major demand drivers. The Middle East region is prone to be a market with high prospective due to rising domestic consumption along with administrational support to draw new funds. Increasing red meat consumption especially beef in Middle East nations like Saudi Arabia is anticipated to encourage the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Competitive Insights:

Global food additives market was ruled by market players like E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes, and Ingredion Incorporated. Other major market players are Tate & Lyle PLC, Chr. Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., BASF SE, Adani Wilmar ltd., Bio Springer S.A., Lonza Group, Givaudan and Kerry Group. Many manufacturers are following the strategy to enhance their presence in the value chain by forward and backward integration. Chr. Hansen accomplished the purchase of its Turkey-based subsidiary, Peyma Chr. Hansen A.S., to reinforce and enlarge its activities in this region in August 2013. Ingredion Inc. inked a deal with Alliance Grain Traders for distribution of AGT’s bran ingredients, pulse flours, and protein.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2014, enhancers and flavors were top product segment, producing revenues around USD 11.99 billion. Rising customer demand for sugar-free and low salt products due to their health benefits is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Natural flavors section is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% over next few years. Increasing awareness levels among consumers about the benefits of neem and herbs as natural flavors are boosting the market growth.

Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Moreover, governmental support intended to improve the production yield of naturally derived products is estimated to boost its significance during the forecast period. Sweeteners are mainly used to render a sweet taste in manufacturing food and beverages products. Additionally, growing health concerns about diarrhea, tooth decay and diabetes and growing the significance of low-calorie products are anticipated to strengthen the sugar substitutes’ demand such as high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and high-intensity sugars (HIS). The section is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast years.

The Food Additives Market is segmented as follows-

Food Additives Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Sweeteners:

HIS

HFCS

Other Sweeteners

Flavors & Enhancers:

Natural flavors

Artificial Flavor & Enhancers:

Enzymes

Fat Replacers

Protein

Starch

Other Fat Replacers

Shelf- life stabilizers

Emulsifiers:

Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Other Emulsifiers

Other Products

Major TOC of Food Additives Market:

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Executive Summary

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

Part 5. Food Additives Market, By Application

Part 6. Food Additives Market, By Services

Part 7. Food Additives Market, By Product

Part 8. Food Additives Market, By Region

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Global Food Additives Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Part 11. Food Additives Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

