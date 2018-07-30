Global Botanical Extracts Market – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Technology Status, Demands, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Botanical extracts are natural extracts which are prepared from the plant source which primarily includes herbs, fruits, flowers, leaves, spices and others. Botanical extracts are rich in essential oils and other natural ingredients such as phenols, terpenoids, resins and others which are used in preparation of food, beverages, medicines, nutraceuticals and other food products owing to its therapeutic property. For example, green tea leaves are used for beverage and medicinal purpose owing to their high polyphenolic content along with properties like antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-inflammation. Commonly available botanical extracts are in the form of powder, liquids, and others.

Rising consumer awareness about health and wellness products and inclination towards the natural healthcare products has intensified the use of botanical extracts in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industry owing to the therapeutic benefits associated with their consumption. Moreover, increased preference for natural ingredients in food & beverage products has surged in the demand for botanical extracts in the global market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for natural ingredients in medicinal formulation used for treating various diseases and infections such as common cold, and for improving cognitive health among others is likely to increase the global botanical extracts market over the review period. Also, botanical extracts used in medicinal formulation have a longer shelf-life which has uplifted the demand for therapeutic products in pharmaceutical industry. However, limited availability of herbs, spices and other natural products used in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industry is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the global botanical extracts market: Blue Sky Botanics Ltd. (U.K.), Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.), Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel), Prinova Group LLC. (U.S.), Synergy Flavors, Inc. (U.S.), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), BI Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

The global botanical extracts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the botanical extracts market followed by Europe. The U.S. registered for a higher consumption of botanical extracts owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming natural products. Additionally, consumption natural and healthy products with enhanced essence in food & beverages is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Moreover, increasing demand for organic and green label convenience foods products in European countries like the U.K., Germany and France are likely to boost the growth of the botanical extracts market during the assessment period. Also, Europe accounts for a higher consumption of chilly and pepper as a key ingredient in various food preparation. Furthermore, the ongoing R&D activities in the extraction process of botanical extracts is likely to raise the growth of the botanical extracts market.

