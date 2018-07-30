mHealth Applications Market Analysis 2014-2018 and 2023 – Research and Markets

MarketResearchFuture.com Recently Added Premium Research Reports on ” Global mHealth Applications Market – Global Forecast To 2023” Which Gives in-depth Analysis of Regional data with Size and Share of Top 10 Players in the Globes.

Allscripts (U.S.), Agamatrix, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (U.S.), Vivify Health (U.S.), iHealth Labs Inc. (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global mHealth Applications Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global mHealth Applications Market – overview:

The Global Mhealth Applications Market is growing with a rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Global mHealth applications market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period and is projected to grow a sound pace. The market is projected to demonstrate a sound growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a sound CAGR during the anticipated period (2017-2023).

Technology is transforming the entire world and healthcare is not exception for it. Digital innovation and technological advancement is helping to put healthcare to the next level. After the evolution of the term called eHealth, now it is the era of mHealth. mHealth commonly known as mobile health. Use of mHealth devices and mobile devices is growing at tremendous rate throughout the globe and technology is changing dramatically. mHealth has potential to change the healthcare sector and can make is more accessible, affordable and faster. Technology is the major driving force behind the mHealth. Technological advancement is providing better healthcare solution that changing the way of medical sector. Continuous innovation is most influencing force in this market. The demand for advanced and innovative products are increasing at rapid pace. Introduction of innovative product in the market gives first mover advantage to the solution provider. Options of better treatments, access to the solutions, improved affordability and convenience are changing the healthcare sector. Many times mHealth changes the traditional healthcare like, healthcare professionals can directly connect and assist patients from thousand miles away through mHealth technology. However, factors such as security and confidentiality threats along with resistance to change and market volatility are the major restraining factors for the market growth, during the forecast period.

Global mHealth Applications Market – Competitive Analysis:

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global mHealth applications market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

In September, 2016- Allscripts, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it has closed its acquisition of McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business, known as the Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) business. The transaction significantly expands Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expanded its solutions portfolio. Allscripts purchased the EIS business for USD 185 million in cash.

In October, 2017- AgaMatrix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, announced that they entered into a USD 32 million senior term loan facility with Prospect Capital Corporation. The proceeds from the term loan facility were used to support sales and marketing, product development and clinical trial initiatives for both AgaMatrix, Inc., and for WaveForm Technologies, Inc., a separate wholly owned subsidiary of AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC.

In September, 2016- iHealth Labs, the connected device subsidiary of Andon Health with offices in Paris and Mountain View, California, acquired Bordeaux, France-based eDevice for USD 106 million. eDevice is a longtime European provider of back-end infrastructure that connects remote monitoring devices to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Global mHealth Applications Market – regional analysis:

The Global Mhealth Market is segmented into four different regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (ME&A). High-income countries were reported highest adoption of mHealth and people from these countries are actively using mHealth services. The market form mHealth applications is growing rapidly in developing countries such as China and India. According to International Telecommunication Union, the number of mobile phone subscription is reached to about 5 billion throughout the world and about 70% of them are in low-middle income countries.

