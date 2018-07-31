Cephalosporin Drugs Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Cephalosporin drugs are bactericidal beta lactam antibiotics. These prevent the growth of bacteria by inhibiting cell wall synthesis, which effective in both type of bacteria i.e., gram-positive and gram-negative. Cephalosporin was first prepared from a fungus named Cephalosporium acremonium by scientist Dr. Abraham in 1948. Cephalosporin drugs are considered broad-spectrum antibiotics having similar activities to those of ampicillin and often are considered an alternative to penicillin for many patients. Cephalosporin drugs are used to treat infections in different parts of the body such as lungs, ears, sinuses, nose, throat, and skin. Physicians also prescribe these drugs to treat pneumonia, staph infections, bronchitis, strep throat, tonsillitis, and gonorrhea. Cephalosporin drugs can be classified into five classes or generation depending upon antimicrobial activity. The gram-negative antimicrobial property significantly increases with each newer generation of cephalosporin. Hence, usage of cephalosporin in various disease conditions is likely to boost the growth of the global cephalosporin drugs market in the near future. These drugs are contraindicated in patients who are allergic to them or who have had an anaphylactic reaction to penicillin.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30365

The global cephalosporin drugs market is expected to grow substantially due to increasing demand for anti-microbial in various indications, rising research and development activities, growing awareness among patients, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and special regulatory designation for pipeline molecule. Every year, November 18 is celebrated as the European Antibiotic Awareness Day, which helps to increase awareness about antibiotic resistance and promotes judicious use of antibiotics. Such programs about the disease and treatment options increase the treatment-seeking population, thereby boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, low investment in R&D, stringent government policies, and generic saturation of these drugs fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing mergers and acquisitions, use of combination therapies for treatment, and development of safe and highly efficient cephalosporin drugs are other factors likely to contribute to the growth of the market. However, weak pipeline molecules, development of drug resistance and resistance by governments on drug development are some challenges in the global cephalosporin drugs market.

The cephalosporin drugs market has been segmented based on spectrum of antimicrobial activity and route of administration. In terms of spectrum of antimicrobial activity, the market has been segmented into first generation, second generation, third generation, fourth generation, and fifth generation. First generation cephalosporin generates higher revenue than others due to its effectiveness against gram-positive bacteria such as streptococci and staphylococci. These also have gram-negative spectrum antimicrobial activity. Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into injection and oral. Injection is the most preferred route of drug administration due to quick drug delivery.

Request for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=30365

Geographically, the global cephalosporin drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-divided into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC Countries. Asia Pacific dominated the global cephalosporin drugs market because of increasing awareness about cephalosporin drugs among patients, rising demand for highly developed health care infrastructure, and large population with infectious diseases. North America is considered to be the most attractive market due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Key players operating in the cephalosporin drugs market are Astellas, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline, Pfizer, Abbott, Ranbaxy, Merck, Sandoz, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others. In order to gain competitive advantage in the industry, major players are actively involved in various growth strategies. Collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches are some of the important strategies adopted by the market players.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=30365

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/