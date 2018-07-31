Supawood Offers a Range of MAXI BEAM Ceiling Beams Designed for Extra-Large Scale Structures

Supawood supplies a range of MAXI BEAM lightweight beam systems designed for extra-large scale projects and structures. Their products are manufactured to high standards to ensure an excellent finish.

[AUSTRALIA, 31/7/2018] – Supawood, a leading provider of prefinished architectural lining systems, supplies a range of MAXI BEAM lightweight ceiling beam systems designed for extra-large scaled projects and structures. The company ensures all their ceiling beams are manufactured to high standards, giving clients a long-lasting, high-quality finish.

MAXI BEAM Lightweight Timber Beams

For architectural projects that are on the larger scale, e MAXI BEAM is the ideal ceiling beam with quick and easy installation processes. Shaped, curved or twisted beams are included in the range, available in 50mm wide slats in standard depths of 147mm, 197mm or 297mm. Clients may request custom sizes that are made to suit their requirements.

The MAXI BEAM range offers a wide selection of finishes, including:

• SUPAFINISH – concept wood veneer with maximum flexibility in size and texture

• SUPAVENEER – natural wood or timber veneer from a selection of timber or matched to a client-given reference

• SUPALAMI – the most economical finish; has textured options that mimic a rustic timber look

• SUPACOLOUR – solid painted colours that match décor or any client-given colour reference

Unparalleled Interiors

The company has a strong commitment to product quality. Each product is engineered for the desired application to suit individual requirements. Supawood combines easy fixing systems and highly specialised manufacturing methods to offer a cost-effective lining solution that meets and exceed expectations.

Advantages of Supawood ceiling beams include:

• Enhances the warmth and beauty of interiors

• Quick installation on site

• Low maintenance and excellent durability

• Ideal for providing hidden access to amenities or service areas

• Meets Green Star performance requirements

• Available in concealed fixing and Fire Retardant options

• Optional moisture absorption qualities upon request

About Supawood

Supawood is an Australian provider of prefinished, low-maintenance wall and ceiling lining systems. From lightweight beams to decorative wood panels, the company carries a vast array of prefabricated timber panels that enhance architectural projects of any kind. Apart from Australia, Supawood also services clients in the UK, New Zealand and other regions in Europe.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.supawood.com.au.