IP Multimedia Subsystem Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2022

Market Scenario:

IP Multimedia Subsystem known as IMS is a standards based architecture which delivers services on new networks such voice video and text messages over IP networks. The key element of the IMS architecture is the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) that is created to establish, manage and terminate sessions on IP networks. The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is a concept for an integrated network of telecommunications carriers to enable the use of IP (Internet Protocol) for packet communications for wired as well as wireless communication.

The study indicates that the lower costs and new revenue sources are the major drivers for the IP Multimedia Subsystem Market. The IP Multimedia subsystem benefits organizations by providing lower costs, faster time to market, multi-vendor approach, standardized third-party interfaces, New, innovative multimedia services and others. These numerous benefits of IP multimedia subsystem boosts the IP multimedia subsystems market. The launch of LTE, VoLTE and demand for the global standard for network infrastructure and services have resulted as the major drivers for the IP multimedia subsystems market. Apart from it, the study indicates that the biggest challenge for any telecom service provider is to operate their network at lowest unit cost structure and open for new revenue sources and the IP multimedia subsystems helps to overcome this challenge successfully. The study indicates that the high investments required for the IP multimedia subsystems is the major restraining factor for the IP multimedia subsystems market.

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~4 Billion by 2022, at ~18% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the IP Multimedia Subsystem market are LM Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Allot Communication (Israel), among others.

Segments:

IP Multimedia Subsystem is market is segmented on the basis of functions, access network, applications and services.

IP Multimedia Subsystem market by Functions:

Call Session Control Function (CSCF)

Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

Signaling Gateway (SGW)

Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF)

Media Resource Functions (MRF)

IP Multimedia Subsystem market by Access Network:

Fixed Access

Mobile access

Wireless access

IP Multimedia Subsystem market by Applications:

Mobile Phones

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAS)

Desktops/Laptops

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Cable Set-Top Box

IP Multimedia Subsystem market by Services:

Web

Messaging

Voice

Video

VoLTE

Rich Communication Services (RCS)

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of IP Multimedia Subsystem is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific is dominating the IP Multimedia Subsystem market owing to the developments in various communication methods, rising penetration of telecommunication services and larger infrastructure investment by communication service providers. The IP Multimedia Subsystem market shows a steady and considerable growth in North America and Europe region.

Study Objectives of IP Multimedia Subsystem Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the IP Multimedia Subsystem

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the IP Multimedia Subsystem market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the IP Multimedia Subsystem.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Key market innovators

Venture capitalists

Private equity groups

Telecom service providers

Internet service providers

IMS providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents:

