Sacramento’s Excellent Aluminum Lattice Patio Covers

Extend your backyard with the installation of aluminium patio covers, which meet your specific needs accessible at West Coast Awnings in Sacramento. Our shop has different combinations and styles of awnings, lattice and solid aluminium patio covers. We are locally owned and operated in the areas of Sacramento surroundings such as West Sacramento, Rosemont, La Riviera, Florin, Rio Linda, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Orangevale, North Highlands, Rancho Cordova, Foothill Farms, Davis, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Loomis, Rocklin, Manteca.

Keeping in mind, our expertise crew designs carefully to obey all the standards. We are experts in custom designing and building of aluminium patio covers. All products comes with a limited warranty and gives longevities in its maintenance. Maximizing the yard utilization and creating a new look to your outdoor space is our objective. Get our patio covers to enjoy the patio roof.

Features of of Aluminium Lattice Patio Covers

Our fine craftsmanship, designs in several styles with the properties of waterproof and sun resistance. These may transform your backyard look beautiful and increase your property value. Our customized patio covers are the perfect choice for complete patio coverage.

Choose the suitable patio cover for your home available within a price range you can afford. All are fabricated with Durawood construction material, available in 8 natural colors and features of DuPont Teflon surface protector. Call us at 1-844-506-9965to get a free quote or estimate.

Our expert construction designers made the products which preserve the forests to make them environmentally friendly. Depending on your preference and styles we offer many interesting designs. Our products can craft in many different structures as you like, which looks good and accessible also. By installing our patios in your home, you can enjoy the free time with friends and family together in any weather.

Personalize your outdoor area with West Coast Awnings offering patio covers comes in various shapes, colors. We assure for a fast and professional installation with hassle freeness and 100% customer satisfaction is the top priority to us. We are committed and maintains long lasting relationships with the clients. Check our newest collection to shop.

Find the solution here for your patio needs that can absolutely fit for your home outdoor areas. If you need help in choosing patio, our experts are ready to assist you. To buy now the suitable patio for your home, just visit our shop http://www.wcawnings.com/products.html

Contact Us:

Old Auburn Road

Citrus Heights

CA

95610

United States

Phone : 844-506-9965