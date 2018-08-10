6 Incredible Tips to set up your Yoga Practice

San Francisco – August, 2018 – Are you just waiting for someone to help you set up your Yoga practice? Do you want to regularly practice yoga at home?

Here are a few tips to help you get started.

The Right Place

Set aside a comfortable spot or place in your house for your yoga practice. A separate room would be ideal but a spot that is peaceful and quiet, and has enough space for you to practice your poses is great too.

Once you have decided upon a place for your practice, you may create the right ambience by lighting a candle or an incense stick around the place where you would practice. However, these things are not necessary to practice yoga. You can do yoga anywhere you have enough space around you.

The Right Accessories

For your Yoga practice, all you really need is a yoga mat (preferably non-slip). You may use blocks but you can use books and other household things instead.

Accessories are not a prerequisite to practise. Even if you do not have a yoga mat, you can practice on a carpet.

The Right Way

It is important to be mindful of your body. There is no need to force or push especially when it comes to vulnerable areas like knees, hips and back. If you feel any pain, adjust and even come out of the pose, if needed. Warming up before attempting advanced poses and careful transitions between poses are extremely important.

The Right Style

Select a style, guru, specific practice goal and preferred class duration before you embark on your Yoga practice. Practice with full awareness and without resistance. Even in your day-t-day life, you may come across situations that you don’t like or are unable to change. Yoga is similar. Keep patience and practice will you get it.

Practice Regularly

Even if you practice once or twice a week, it is beneficial as long as you do it regularly. If it’s very important for you to achieve your Yoga goals, practice at least 3 times a week. However, even a 10-minute yoga practice is still a practice.

Enjoy

This may seem surprising but this is the most important element of your practice. Do as much as your body allows you to do and enjoy as you learn and hold new poses. Keep an open mind and if possible, learn from an expert, such as The Big Yogi in san Francisco. Your Yoga practice will gradually evolve. So, enjoy each moment of that journey.

For private yoga classes and mindfulness meditation in. San Francisco, get in touch with the leading stress coach, The Big Yogi, Nick Palladino, at nick@thebigyogi.com or call 707-293-5415. Nick inspires, teaches and leads others towards their own light and life purpose.