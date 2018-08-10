Asia Pacific Cell Counting Market Innovative Strategies, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Cell counting is a type of method which is used for the counting or similar quantification of cells in the life sciences, including medical diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer. Increase in the number of White Blood Cells (WBC) may indicate the possibility of cancerous growth in the body. Cell counting is also important for researchers and it is one of the major steps in most experiments, which helps in maintaining cell cultures. It is an important procedure needed to be carried out before any analytical procedures and determine abnormal growth of cells. Furthermore, cell counting is an important step in many experiments done in microbiology, hematology and other medical specialties.

Drivers that increases the cell counting market are emphasis of cell counting in the diagnosis and treatment of life threatening diseases such as cancer, along with a wide range of cell counting applications. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, nearly 1,688,780 new cases of cancer are expected in 2017 in the U.S., and about 600,920 deaths due to it. Furthermore, growing “out of pocket” expenditure and use of new technologies in cell counting led to market’s growth. However, high pricing of the advanced cell counting systems and lack of awareness among researchers to use advanced cell counting techniques are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The Asia Pacific market for cell counting is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.5% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific cell counting market consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and rest of Asia Pacific. Increasing in number of diagnostic procedures for various chronic diseases and rising availability of cost effective diagnostic test drive the growth of the market. Moreover, less complex regulations for drug development in Asian region has upsurged the growth of the market.

Japan accounts the largest market share in Asia Pacific cell counting market in 2016. The growth of the market is attributed to the development of medical devices in addition to research and development activities. Moreover, key market players are involved in the export of medical devices by focusing on developing markets to capture reasonable share in market.

India is seen to be the fastest growing market for medical equipment manufactures. In India, the market of cell counting is increasing due to availability of low cost of raw material, better access to labor, increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers. India is one of the top destinations for medical tourism, especially for orthopedic surgeries which is further influencing the market’s growth.

There is steady growth of this market in Australia and Republic of Korea during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

Research and development (R&D) companies

Medical research laboratories

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Cell counting instruments manufacturers

Cell counting instruments suppliers

Academic medical institutes and universities

Key players of Global Asia Pacific Cell Counting Market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S), General Electric Company (U.S), Agilent Technologies (U.S), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S), Danaher (U.S), and Merck KGaA (U.S), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S), among others .

Market Segmentation:

The Asia Pacific cell counting market is segmented on the basis on instruments used for cell counting which are spectrophotometer, cell counter, hemocytometer, flow cytometer, hematology analyzer, microscope and other instruments. On the basis of application of cell counting, cell structure study and cell analysis, quality control, cell viability, proliferation, signaling, identification, single cell analysis and other applications are includes. It is also segmented on the basis of its end users which are hospitals, research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations and other end users.

