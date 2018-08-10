Aviation Cyber Security Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Aviation Cyber Security Market Overview:

Aviation Cyber Security Industry 2018 Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of the Aviation Cyber Security industry as well as it gives analysis the market share, trends, size, Business Methodologies, Financial Overview, Growth Prospects and forecast till 2023 . The Aviation Cyber Security industry report has studied key Strategies in the market and Emerging and Manipulating factor which is useful to the Sales revenue and business Generation.

As per MRFR analysis, the aviation cyber security market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period as several companies are opting for aviation cyber security into their systems. This market is expected to grow at ~ 7.5% the CAGR during the forecast period. This market is majorly influenced by the growth factors such as increasing rate of cyber-attacks, technological advancements, and stringent government regulation. Despite these factors, the high maintenance cost, lack of skilled labor, and absence of standard cyber security framework may hindering the market growth majorly.

The prominent players in the aviation cyber security market include BAE Systems (U.K.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), DXC Technology (U.S.), Airbus (France), Boeing (U.S.), Booz Allen Hamilton (U.S.), and Thales Group (France).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4634

Airlines rely on their computer systems for both ground and flight operations, which makes cyber-attack a serious threat on the safety of an aircraft. One such system lacking proper security is the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), through which terrorists can gain access to aircraft’s on-board computer system and manipulate steering of the aircraft, in autopilot mode.

With the use of high-end avionics systems on-board the military planes, it becomes extremely crucial for the defense authorities to ensure proper safety of the electronic data of the aircraft. This is where the cyber security solutions and services come into picture. One of the most challenging features of cyber security is the rapidly changing nature of security risks.

The commercial aviation industry is one of the largest industries that deals in the integration of advanced electronics on-board the plane, for enhancing their passenger services. Therefore, the demand for an effective cyber security system to avoid the misuse of the autopilot system and leakage of sensitive customer data or military records, is very high. Moreover, with growing reliance on the electronic technologies in the aviation industry, in order to enhance the passenger experience, has also boosted the demand of aviation cyber security systems.

The commercial aviation industry is one of the largest industries that deals in the integration of advanced electronics on-board the plane, for enhancing their passenger services. Therefore, the demand for an effective cyber security system to avoid the misuse of the autopilot system and leakage of sensitive customer data or military records, is very high. Moreover, with growing reliance on the electronic technologies in the aviation industry, in order to enhance the passenger experience, has also boosted the demand of aviation cyber security systems.

There were approximately 136 deliveries and 94 backlogs of more electric aircraft (MEA) such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Apart from its electronically controlled cockpit, the trend towards in-flight connectivity is apparent in the rapidly growing use of mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones by flight crew and cabin crew, in the 787 aircraft. These systems are potential threats of cyber-attacks and pose serious challenges. Such challenges fuel the demand for the aviation cyber security market.

Competitive Analysis

The major players featuring in the global aviation cyber security market are Cisco Systems, Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Some of the companies adopt inorganic growth strategies, in order to improve their product offerings and strengthen their market positioning. For example, in August 2014, IBM acquired Lighthouse Security Group, a Rhode Island, U.S.-based cloud services provider. This acquisition would help increase the market share of IBM in the cyber security market, and develop new cyber security software and solutions.

The global aviation cyber security market is characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in government policies are key factors that affect the market growth. It is crucial for the vendors to provide effective and high-quality aviation cyber security solutions and services, in order to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive market environment. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding geographically and improving services, and compete in terms of quality, price, and technology.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aviation-cyber-security-market-4634

Regional Analysis

North America leads in global aerospace expenditure and technological advancements, and thus generates a very high demand for the aviation cyber security systems. Although, Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, yet the market is primarily dependent on the US.

This is mainly attributable to the large focus of the country on the airline IT front. The sheer presence of IT companies in the U.S. has fueled the market in this region. Moreover, the growth in the usage of in-flight Wi-Fi and social media, have increased the demand for efficient cyber security solutions and services. Concurrently, the steep rise in cybercrime activities in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Panama, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia resulted in compelling the governments of such countries pass legislations that drive the demand of cyber security services and solutions, in the region.