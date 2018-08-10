Construction Equipment Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Share, Demand, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report

The global construction equipment market size is expected to reach USD 112.52 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Increasing government spending on developing public infrastructure has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, growing trend of renting used construction equipment has led to rise in demand for construction equipment.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/construction-equipment-market/request-sample

Earth moving machinery accounted for the highest market share in 2017. Increasing demand for large and mini excavators, backhoe loaders, and such other heavy construction equipment from developing countries is driving the market growth. Although China is considered as a market leader for these equipment, the country has faced a steep decline in sales over the last few years. The concrete and road construction machinery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.

Concrete and road machinery include equipment such as asphalt pavers, rollers, and transit mixers used in road development of roads and transportation of concrete material. For instance, in U.S., investment in roadways construction is expected to increase from nearly USD 91.0 billion in 2016 to USD 99.0 billion by 2020.

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/construction-equipment-market

Further key findings from the report suggest: