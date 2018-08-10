Digital Health Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

The Digital Health Market is estimated to be around $382 billion by 2025. Digital health is the convergence of digital technologies with healthcare. It facilitates speedy collection of relevant data and in turn the improvement of healthcare services

North America dominated the global digital health market in 2016, due to various programs adopted by different organizations (such as American Health Information Community and the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine)offering sports medicine fellowships for conducting research to develop innovative products. Due to the adoption of HITECH act in 2009, the U.S. has witnessed tremendous advancements in digital health innovations. The European market is an attractive segment for the global players due to increasing number of chronic disorders in this region. Germany has seen a substantial growth in digital health market. In 2015, the E-Health Law was approved in Germany to improve the interoperability in different healthcare IT systems. Due to increasing geriatric population, Europe and China hold attractive opportunities for growth of digital health products.

Prominent Players of Digital Health Market:

Key players operating in this market are Cerner Corporation, AT & T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Athena Health, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Biotelemetry, Inc., Lifewatch AG, McKesson Corporation, and eClinicalWorks.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The digital health market is estimated to be around $382 billion by 2025.

Digital health is the convergence of digital technologies with healthcare. It facilitates speedy collection of relevant data and in turn the improvement of healthcare services. The global digital health market is rapidly expanding due to high penetration of mobile devices and internet connectivity all over the world. More than one third of the global population is estimated to own a smartphone by 2017. Innovations in technology enabled wearable health monitoring devices have propelled the digital health market to new heights. Integration of medical devices with smartphones has facilitated real time tracking of health parameters from distant locations. Remote monitoring services facilitating patient monitoring from a remote location is set to further drive the demand for digital health devices.

Digital Health industry Product and Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The electronic health records (EHR) and e-prescription were the largest selling products in 2016. EHR segment witnessed substantial growth due to government initiatives and rise in investments for the development of innovative products. mHealth market is expected to register highest growth rate due to increase in smartphone sales and increased adoption of mobile communication technology. Cost effectiveness provided by mobile devices to monitor health related parameters has also driving the market growth. Low cost and high value applications of digital health products have resulted in their adoption at a fast pace globally. Health analytics product segment is expected to show consistent growth in the forecast period as they reduce the healthcare costs and incorrect diagnosis.

Digital Health industry Opportunities Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Digital health offers more advanced and efficient healthcare services than traditional one. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare information systems propose lucrative opportunities for the expansion of digital health market. Remote monitoring services are changing the way health monitoring was perceived traditionally. The home healthcare segment also has enormous scope for the development of advanced innovative products with a rising demand for these products globally. Health analytics is a rapidly growing segment which is expected to see consistent innovations backed by investments from governments as well as large market players.

The Digital Health Market Market is segmented as follows-

Digital Health Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Tele Healthcare Market, By Type

Telecare, Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management, Telehealth, LTC Monitoring, Video Consulting

mHealth Market, By Type

Wearables, BP Monitors, Glucose Meters, Pulse Oximeters, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Neuromonitors

Apps

Medical Apps, Fitness Apps,

Health Analytics Market, By Type

Digital Health Systems Market, By Type

Electronic Health Records, E-prescribing Systems

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Digital Health Market and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Digital Health Market

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

