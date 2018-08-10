Girl students from Karnataka can now avail Santoor Women’s scholarship to pursue Graduation

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting announced the third edition of Santoor Women’s Scholarship program for girl students from economically disadvantaged families to support them financially to pursue higher education. The scholarship rolled out in collaboration with Wipro Cares is offered exclusively to students of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Santoor Scholarship was first rolled out three years ago in 2016 as an annual programme to support underprivileged women to complete the Under Graduate study. Each a year a total of 900 students from the three states are offered the scholarship for all the three years of their study. Each student is awarded a scholarship of Rs. 24,000 per annum. The Scholarship amount will be utilized for tuition fees and other expenses incidental to education. In the last two years, 1800 women from the three states have benefitted from the Scholarship. They can now fulfil their dream of becoming a graduate.

To qualify, the student must have passed her grade 10 and 12 from a government school/college and got enrolled in a recognized degree program of minimum 3 years.

Applications for this year is available with all the government junior college principals across the State. Students can also apply online on www.santoorscholarships.com .The application forms will be available beginning August 2018. The last date to submit the duly filled in application form is September 15, 2018. Students interested are required to go through the application process and meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for the scholarship.

“Santoor Scholarship is our attempt to empower women as they hold the power to change the world, not just her world, but the world she lives in. Enrollment ratio of women for pursuing higher education is still low and many give up their dreams due to lack of financial support. Santoor Scholarshipis a platform for empowering underprivileged girls by providing them with the financial support necessary for completing their graduation. We hope girl students come forward and make use of this opportunity,” Anil Chugh, Chief Executive, Consumer Care – India, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting,

Nearly 60% of the scholarship is earmarkedto encourage students to study humanities, liberal arts and sciences. The rest can be availed by students pursuing professional courses. Applicants from backward districts are given preference during the selection process and hence fifty percent of the scholarships are reserved for such students.

Further details: contact: 01206834200

Email : Santoor.scholarship@buddy4study.com

Website : www.santoorscholarships.com